WNBA Owner Curses Out Teenage Sophie Cunningham Supporters, Bringing Them to Tears

The WNBA apparently has no interest in growing into a serious professional sports league.

Two teenage girls reportedly endured verbal abuse from Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton when they showed up Tuesday night to support Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, teammate of superstar Caitlin Clark and a staunch defender of female-only athletics.

The abuse at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena reportedly left one of the girls in tears.

“I’m told that Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton confronted, verbally berated & cussed at the two young Sophie Cunningham supporters at the Fever vs Storm game Tuesday night,” prominent Christian influencer Jon Root wrote in post on the social media platform X on Wednesday morning.

“Keaton called them ‘f****** insane’ & said ‘How dare you come here and pull this s***?!’ One of the victims (16 years old) was left crying, causing them to put their signs away,” he added.

At least one of the girls carried a sign that read: “Thank You, Sophie, for Speaking Up for Girls.”

According to the sports website Outkick, which is owned by Fox News, Cunningham backers staged a pre-game rally outside the arena, demonstrating their support for keeping women’s sports free of male competition. Inside the arena, however, “they allegedly faced shocking hostility, while fans in attendance relentlessly booed Cunningham from the moment she touched the ball,” Outkick reported.

Do you watch the WNBA? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 10% (19 Votes) No: 90% (169 Votes)

According to Outkick, the Seattle Storm released a statement to Fox News Digital apologizing for Keaton’s conduct:

“We are aware one of our co-owners made comments to two fans in attendance at last night’s game. We apologize that this happened. Everyone who attends a Storm game deserves to feel welcome, and we remain committed to creating an inclusive environment where every fan is treated with respect,” it said.

But Keaton wasn’t alone in treating the girls disrespectfully. Root wrote that a woke woman seated nearby added to the abuse.

“A woman sitting next to them with a sign that said ‘No Hate in These United States’, was extremely rude & said their @xx_xyathletics shirts were ‘ugly,'” he concluded.

BREAKING: I’m told that Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton confronted, verbally berated & cussed at the two young Sophie Cunningham supporters at the Fever vs Storm game Tuesday night. Keaton called them “f****** insane” & said “How dare you come here and pull this s***?!”… pic.twitter.com/pLQ9g0jPz9 — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) July 29, 2026

“Women deserve the opportunities that sports and single sex spaces provide,” XX-XY Athletics has proclaimed on its website. “Sex matters. It is the single biggest determinant of athletic performance. It is unfair and dangerous to allow males (XY) to compete in girls and women’s (XX) sports.”

That sane perspective, of course, proved too much for the “No Hate” woman to endure.

Root credited podcaster Brandi Kruse with providing details of the incident. According to Outkick, Kruse not only attended the game, she helped organize the pre-game rally.

“The way @seattlestorm fans, players, and even an owner treated teenage girls today for the simple act of wearing @xx_xyathletics shirts and cheering on @sophaller was beyond disgusting,” Kruse wrote early Wednesday on X. “They were cussed at, booed, and intentionally tripped. One of them was berated until she cried. As usual, the people preaching ‘love and inclusion’ prove to be the most hateful bigots of all. I will have much more tomorrow — and none of the culprits will be spared my fury.”

The way @seattlestorm fans, players, and even an owner treated teenage girls today for the simple act of wearing @xx_xyathletics shirts and cheering on @sophaller was beyond disgusting. They were cussed at, booed, and intentionally tripped. One of them was berated until she… pic.twitter.com/C7gi0jKhsV — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) July 29, 2026

As promised, Kruse spent the morning posting additional details, including a video interview with the two teenage girls.

“It’s disappointing, she’s also a woman,” one of the girls told Kruse. “She just kind of cussed out two 16-year-olds that were just trying to have fun. We weren’t trying to be political. We were just trying to support Sophie.”

The interview is below:

Last night, @seattlestorm co-owner Celeste Keaton cursed out two teen girls for wearing @xx_xyathletics shirts, calling them “f*cking insane.” One of them was left in tears. I tried to get security involved and was told I should email the front office. pic.twitter.com/Qi8TcfRtYB — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) July 29, 2026

In an interview with ESPN, published last week, Cunningham spoke up for women’s sports.

“I think that I am here to extend love, she said. “But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

Later, while speaking to reporters, Cunningham doubled down on those comments.

Clearly, her willingness to tell the truth further endeared her to her fans. After all, on Friday morning, her new Adidas sneakers sold out within hours of release.

The late, great radio host and conservative icon Rush Limbaugh used to say that feminism offered unattractive women access to the mainstream.

In saying that, Limbaugh mocked not unattractive women in general, but the ones who imposed their bitterness on the world.

Now, the WNBA seems intent on proving what Limbaugh knew: That modern feminism is about elevating only certain kinds of women — others must be destroyed.

Take Cunningham, for instance. One would assume that feminists would support a bold and accomplished woman who speaks her mind with confidence.

But the Fever star has two strikes against her, at least from the feminist perspective. First, men find her objectively attractive. And two, she holds views the modern left finds repugnant.

This explains, at least in part, why the feminists of yesteryear have morphed into the woke transgender ideologues of today without any sense of inconsistency. To them, it was always about bitterness and destruction.

Meanwhile, the WNBA likely will remain a niche league that excludes the majority of Americans in the name of “inclusion.”

The Storm, meanwhile, might want to spend more time practicing basketball than practicing politics. Clark, Cunningham and their Fever teammates were the winners of Tuesday’s matchup, 105-95.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.