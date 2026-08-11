WNBA Player Ejected for Violent Foul Against Sophie Cunningham Says She Didn't Call It 'White Privilege' Despite Post Explicitly Calling It 'White Privilege'

Now, after getting kicked out of a WNBA game for clotheslining a white player and calling your ejection “white privilege” because you’re black, there are a number of options open to you in regards to running damage control.

One of them, I regret to inform DiJonai Carrington, is not “I never once claimed the assessment of the foul was white privilege” when you did precisely that.

We’re talking about it, so guess which route she took?

So, for those of you who aren’t up on your WNBA — and I know that’s not many of you, because I for one love missed layups and racially tinged on-court violence more than anything — Carrington got ejected after a ref called a Flagrant 2 (an automatic ejection) for this foul against Sophie Cunningham during the Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever game on Saturday.

Another look at the foul by DiJonai Carrington on Sophie Cunningham. It was upgraded to a Flagrant 2 on review.pic.twitter.com/UVCDEAeKLH — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) August 8, 2026

Do that in the NFL and you’re serving a two-game suspension, but apparently this was a matter of some controversy in social media circles. This is partially because Cunningham has become a lightning rod for saying men shouldn’t compete in women’s sports and not believing it’s her place to parrot woke political talking points.

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A veritable fascist, this one.

Anywho, Carrington took to Threads — the X/Twitter alternative for people who find BlueSky too strident and can’t figure out how Mastodon works — to complain thusly:

DiJonai Carrington on Threads from the locker room after being ejected for foul on Sophie Cunningham: pic.twitter.com/BVrzYH2SxH — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) August 8, 2026

Two words, one tag: “WHITE PRIVILEGE @indianafever.” There’s not much room for interpretation there. Which is why, naturally, Carrington insists you interpreted it wrongly.

“I’ve never once claimed that the assessment of the foul was white privilege (that was your assumption),” Carrington said, along with a clip of a podcaster upbraiding her for the remark.

“Try exercising your critical thinking skills, I know you studied psych. Furthermore, I’m the LAST thing from ignorant or asinine when it comes to speaking on ‘white privilege,’ do ya research on that one,” she added.

“I actually went to school, one of the top universities might I add, to educate myself on this exact subject. I would never use that term as a rhetorical weapon knowing the historical and social weight it holds without having the proper evidence to substantiate it.”

I’ve never once claimed that the assessment of the foul was white privilege (that was your assumption). Try exercising your critical thinking skills, I know you studied psych. Furthermore, I’m the LAST thing from ignorant or asinine when it comes to speaking on “white privilege”,… https://t.co/mykXGTtiXJ — dιjonaι carrιngтon♛ (@DijonaiVictoria) August 10, 2026

Uh, except you did. I don’t know what your alma mater, Baylor University, taught you about when the term “white privilege” is used as a “rhetorical weapon,” but they definitely failed you if “WHITE PRIVILEGE @indianafever” doesn’t qualify. And I know you probably thought that, since it was on Threads, nobody saw it, but pretty much everyone who’s noticed the WNBA turning into the mid-1970s NHL has seen it at this point, and that asinine excuse ain’t going to fly.

And yes, one also understands the Sky-Fever rivalry is one of the toughest and nastiest in the WNBA, although that hasn’t been helped by the Sky’s fandom playing up the racial victim angle because the Fever’s biggest star — Caitlin Clark — is white.

It’s definitely not helped now that Cunningham — a role player, albeit a good one and a popular one, too — is also white. It’s really, really not helped when Carrington tries to take Cunningham’s head off and then complains her ejection is “WHITE PRIVILEGE.”

But don’t believe your lying eyes, WNBA fandom. She never said that. Also, if you haven’t seen it, don’t check out this “Threads” thing where your eyes might lie to you.

At least on that count, you won’t be missing much.

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