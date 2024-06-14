Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington unleashed a race-hustling tirade against rookie sensation Caitlin Clark, claiming the Indiana Fever guard’s name is being used to “justify” racism and homophobia against black lesbians in the WNBA.

“Dawg. How one can not be bothered by their name being used to justify racism, bigotry, misogyny, xenophobia, homophobia & the intersectionalities of them all is nuts,” Carrington whined Thursday on X.

“We all see the s***. We all have a platform. We all have a voice & they all hold weight. Silence is a luxury.”

Carrington’s meltdown occurred shortly after Clark diplomatically stated that her main focus is playing basketball — not being pulled into divisive culture wars.

As a reminder, Carrington was booed by fans in attendance at a Sun home game on Monday after bumping Clark, and then openly mocking her.

Despite that reality check on Monday, Carrington persisted in airing out perceived grievances on Thursday:

WARNING: The following post contains language that some viewers may find offensive.

Is Caitlin Clark being targeted? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (770 Votes) No: 0% (3 Votes)

Dawg. How one can not be bothered by their name being used to justify racism, bigotry, misogyny, xenophobia, homophobia & the intersectionalities of them all is nuts. We all see the sh*t. We all have a platform. We all have a voice & they all hold weight. Silence is a luxury. — dιjonaι carrιngтon♛ (@DijonaiVictoria) June 13, 2024

The latest contrived drama further worsened Thursday, after two reporters for The Athletic — a sports website owned by the left-wing New York Times — tried to bait Clark with race-hustling traps.

Jim Trotter, a columnist with The Athletic, asked Clark how she feels about her name being invoked in the ongoing culture wars.

The 22-year-old former NCAA scoring champion said she ignores all the noise and instead focuses on her game.

“It’s not something I can control, so I don’t put too much thought and time into thinking about things like that,” she said. “To be honest, I don’t see a lot of it.”

“Like I said, like, basketball is my job. Everything on the outside, I can’t control that so I’m not going to spend time thinking about that,” Clark added.

She continued: “People can talk about what they want to talk about, create conversations about whatever it is. But for myself, I am just there to play basketball. I’m here to have fun. I am trying to help our team win, obviously.”

These low life race hustlers, like @JimTrotter_NFL will not stop until they can get her to say something they can use against her (probably call her a racist) – or say something they can twist for their own sick political ideology.

Parasites of society pic.twitter.com/YIHK9PPibv — piercheney (@LVpolitic) June 13, 2024

Also on Thursday, The Athletic’s James Boyd asked Clark how she feels when people “use your name for racism, misogyny, whatever.”

Clark once again responded deftly to the loaded question by making a blanket condemnation of anyone who uses her to push their own divisive agendas.

“I think it’s disappointing,” she said. “Everybody in our world deserves the same amount of respect. The women in our league deserve the same amount of respect. People should not be using my name to push those agendas. It’s disappointing. It’s not acceptable.”

She continued: “Just treating every single woman in this league with the same amount of respect is just a basic human thing that everyone should do. Just be a kind person and treat them how you would want to be treated.”

Woke sports media are so shook by Caitlin Clark that now they are arguing her name is being used to promote racism and homophobia and questioning her about it. Total upside down world. pic.twitter.com/gSxR2yObaP — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 14, 2024

Sports pundit and podcaster Jason Whitlock dismissed the manufactured left-wing attacks, claiming Clark’s name is being “weaponized” to promote racism and homophobia.

“Can someone direct me to the examples of people using Clark’s name to promote racism and homophobia? They just made it up,” Whitlock wrote Thursday on X.

“So now the race baiters can go on air and say: ‘Even Caitlin is bothered by bigots using her.’”

Can someone direct me to the examples of people using Clark’s name to promote racism and homophobia? They just made it up. So now the race baiters can go on air and say: “Even Caitlin is bothered by bigots using her.” — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 14, 2024

Whitlock also said he believes the promotion of this talking point “feels orchestrated.”

“Caitlin – the target of racist attacks – has been positioned to speak against social media bots who use her name to promote ‘racism.’ This is how the left pivots conversations,” he wrote on X.

This feels orchestrated by handlers — Caitlin’s handlers. Caitlin – the target of racist attacks – has been positioned to speak against social media bots who use her name to promote “racism.” This is how the left pivots conversations. They’re arguing that Clark’s fans are the… — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 14, 2024

Whitlock and other sports journalists have openly stated they believe Caitlin Clark is being targeted and bullied because she’s a white heterosexual in a league better known for being black and lesbian.

Women’s basketball decision-makers are not dumb. They’ve been bullied by the BLM-LGBTQIA+Silent P Alphabet Mafia bigots. Same cowardice that built George Floyd statues, turned Juneteenth into a federal holiday, codified same-sex marriage, allows “kid-friendly” drag shows, let… — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 8, 2024

Similarly, Outkick writer Bobby Burback observed on X: “This is seriously mind virus stuff. Black women are openly bullying, belittling, and targeting Caitlin Clark — but the black women are the victims?”

This is seriously mind virus stuff. Black women are openly bullying, belittling, and targeting Caitlin Clark — but the black women are the victims? https://t.co/SkDbAQawyr — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) June 14, 2024

In an insightful Outkick column decrying the hypocritical race-baiting of jealous WNBA players, Burack wrote: “Very few people dare to say this, but it’s undeniable: the toxicity around Caitlin Clark emanates solely from black women and black media figures taking issue with a little white girl from Iowa ascending atop a historically black sport.”

He continued: “She’s either going to be seriously injured on the court by some vulture like Chennedy Carter, smeared as a racist by the rabble-rousers in the media, or cave and accept a role as a woke activist.”

Let’s hope Clark remains as level-headed as she has been so far and doesn’t bend the knee to venomous left-wing mobs.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.