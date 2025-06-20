Share
Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever, left, and Jacy Sheldon of the Connecticut Sun, second from right, get into an altercation during the fourth quarter of game in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Tuesday.
Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever, left, and Jacy Sheldon of the Connecticut Sun, second from right, get into an altercation during the fourth quarter of game in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Tuesday. (Dylan Buell / Getty Images)

WNBA Punishes Teammate Who Came to Caitlin Clark's Defense

 By Jack Davis  June 20, 2025 at 6:14am
The WNBA has slapped fines on two players who were involved in scuffles during Tuesday’s game between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun.

Marina Mabrey of the Sun and Sophie Cunningham of the Fever both had their fouls called as flagrant 2 fouls, according to the Indianapolis Star.

A flagrant 2 carries a fine and counts for two points under the WNBA’s system of assessing behavior infractions. In the WNBA, a player with five points is suspended for a game.

Mabrey knocked Caitlin Clark to the floor after a scuffle that began when Sun guard Jacy Sheldon poked Clark in the eye, leading Clark to get in her face. Pushing and shoving began until Mabrey knocked Clark down.

At the time, she was assessed a technical foul.

After the game, officiating crew chief Ashley Gloss said, “[T]he contact made by Mabrey did not rise to the level of an ejection. Additionally, [it] did not meet the criteria for a flagrant foul penalty two.”

But an additional review changed that ruling.

Is this a fair punishment?

Cunningham was also punished for an incident that took place with 46 seconds left in a Fever rout of the Sun. In what was widely interpreted as payback for knocking down Clark, Cunningham grabbed Sheldon’s head as the Sun player was going for a layup, then pulled her hair in the fight that broke out afterward.

Cunningham was called for a flagrant 2 and ejected on Tuesday.

The league added an extra fine to Cunningham when it punished Mabrey.

Cunningham has also been targeted with an online petition at Change.org calling for her to be booted from the league.

However, repentance does not appear to be forthcoming.

As noted by Athlon Sports, days after the incident Cunningham shared a TikTok video in which she lip-synced to Selena Gomez’s “Hands to Myself.”

The song includes the line, “Can’t keep my hands to myself, I mean I could but why would I want to?”

“It’s a joke… the sound was too fitting! Happy game day,” Cunningham wrote.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




