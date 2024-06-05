WNBA Scrambles to Deal with Angel Reese Ejection as Controversy Takes Next Step

The WNBA has rescinded the second technical foul called on Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese as the soap opera of the rookie seasons of Reese and Caitlin Clark moves forward.

Reese was slapped with two technical fouls on Tuesday as the Chicago Sky were losing their game against the New York Liberty after she appeared to argue with the referee who had just called her for her fifth personal foul of the game. She was then ejected.

On Wednesday, hours after Chicago Bulls player Lonzo Ball offered to pay Reese’s fine, the WNBA said the second technical was vanishing into the never-never land of things that happened but didn’t, without offering an explanation, according to The New York Times.

Another point about the WNBA: There were 3 games last night, two games tonight with 2 of the top teams in the league: the Aces and Lynx.. But all folks are talking about is Angel Reese’s foul and all the discourse about the league.. Once we can get to the actual ball, we’ll… — PJ Green (@ByPJGreen) June 5, 2024



Reese’s first technical foul came because she “disrespectfully” addressed official Charles Watson, lead official Maj Forsberg said after the game. The second foul was for waving her hand “in resentment to” the first call.

“Since these were two separate acts, the combination of two technicals resulted in Angel Reese being ejected from the game,” Forsberg said.

“I tried to get an explanation. I did not,” Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon said after the game, according to ESPN. “I don’t know to this moment what has happened.”

WNBA rescinds Angel Reese technical foul that led to 1st career ejection https://t.co/Q0O0uiK3Pm #FoxNews. Look at that. Black privilege does exist. The only time I will watch now is when CC plays. The rest of you are just boring. — Gary Bullock (@GaryBul94428538) June 5, 2024

Reese and Clark have been lightning rods for comment during their rookie seasons. However, commentator Dan Patrick said that while Reese sells the sizzle of her personality, Clark is the reason the WNBA is a household name in 2024, according to Outkick.

Do you like Angel Reese? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (13 Votes) No: 98% (543 Votes)

Reese’s “attention, her notoriety is based off Caitlin Clark because she wins the national title, the first thing she does is mock Caitlin Clark,” Patrick said on his radio show. “And then, she doesn’t even celebrate with her teammates. So, she’s made it personal with Caitlin Clark. Then, she’s played off of that.”

WNBA rescinds technical foul given to Angel Reese that resulted in her ejection – USA TODAY so now she gets away with 1 now she think she can get away with it again she disrespected the ref https://t.co/0K6ZZTgfGC — mirror man (@rpuglin695) June 5, 2024

“Even Caitlin Clark getting knocked down in the game on Saturday. Who’s standing up applauding but Angel Reese? So, she’s sort of embraced a Draymond Green role here. But the eyeballs on the WNBA really have to do with Caitlin Clark,” he said.

“WNBA has been around a couple of decades and people didn’t notice the game — they’re noticing it now. Well, that’s because of Caitlin Clark, not Angel Reese,” Patrick added.

The second tech should NOT have been rescinded. Disrespect will only continue if that’s allowed. Angel Reese’s ‘weak’ ejection from Sky-Liberty game draws attention, offer from Bulls’ Lonzo Ball https://t.co/IR2QP9B9Wy via @YahooSports — Freddie Smith (@FreddieSmith666) June 5, 2024

“Angel Reese has played a role in this and she’s a very good player. But there’s nothing about her game that’s really interesting that is going to translate to people who may not watch the WNBA, may not care about basketball,” he said.

“She is a social media star, and she has capitalized on that, and maybe she embraces being the villain. But make no mistake about it, Caitlin Clark is the reason why everybody has an opinion on what happened in that game.”

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.