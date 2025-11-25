Share
Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever looks on during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on Aug. 5, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)

WNBA Star Admits That Elite 8th Graders Could 'Probably' Beat WNBA Players

 By Bryan Chai  November 24, 2025 at 5:20pm
Brooklyn Nets star Michael Porter Jr. stepped on a veritable hornet’s nest when he appeared on an NBA-centered podcast.

Appearing on the Nov. 18 episode of “Ball in the Family,” brothers Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball joined Porter to speak on a number of topics, including the Nets forward’s childhood and career trajectory.

Eventually, the conversation moved to dissecting comments made by former NBA defensive stalwart Pat Beverley, who went on his podcast and claimed that the best WNBA team could beat a team comprised of NBA benchwarmers.

Co-host Lonzo offered the first response to Beverly’s claim: “I mean this as respectfully as possible, but 9th grade Lonzo Ball in the WNBA? He’s going crazy.”

The eldest Ball brother noted that by 9th grade, he was already dunking the basketball — something that most WNBA players can’t do in-game.

“I’mma go, uh, probably 8th grade,” Porter said. He then argued that he had “real experience doing this,” because he once played against his sister’s University of Missouri team at that age.

That Missouri team featured future WNBA players, like Indiana Fever standout Sophie Cunningham (more on her shortly), and Porter claims that he had an easy time against them when he was either a 7th or 8th grader.

“I wish this would stop being a conversation, because it should be common sense,” Porter said.

To the surprise of nobody, Porter’s remarks didn’t stop the conversation — it ignited it.

Multiple WNBA stars and pundits came out to lambaste Porter and his perceived misogyny.

But one WNBA star who didn’t dog pile on Porter? The aforementioned Cunningham.

Cunningham broached the viral topic on her own podcast (yes, pretty much every athlete has their own podcast now), the “Show Me Something” show:

“I think, and this is my personal opinion, if you are a professional football player, basketball player, really any sport… but let’s just take basketball since that’s where we’re both at,” Cunningham began. “To me, if you’re in that elite level group, yeah, you should be able to beat the girls. Like I’m not surprised by that.”

“I just don’t get why it’s continuing to get brought up. If women are saying, ‘He couldn’t beat them’ — yeah, he could. Any NBA star or player can beat a female in high school.”

Now, Cunningham and co-host Conrad Wilson did take a few shots at Porter, whose penchant for saying off-kilter things is well-documented.

But the actual point being made by Porter, at least in this instance? Cunningham couldn’t find an issue with it.

“Do you think… a group of elite 8th graders could beat a WNBA team?” Wilson asked.

“I mean, if they’re future pros? It just depends on how big they are,” Cunningham began. “In the majority of the time, if they’re going pro, unless you’re a late bloomer, you’re already pretty big.”

After the two co-hosts agreed that there are some massive 8th grade boys, Cunningham admitted, “I would say that’s probably true. I mean it’s probably true. I don’t want to be unrealistic or delusional. Men are just stronger, bigger, athletic — like they just are a different build.”

“So yeah, if you put them up against females, yeah they’re gonna win. Duh.”

