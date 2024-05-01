Veteran WNBA point guard Diana Taurasi called fans of Caitlin Clark “sensitive” over the weekend while defending comments she made two weeks ago about the former Iowa Hawkeyes sensation.

Taurasi had told ESPN that Clark was in for a reality check when she entered the league.

The comment drew immediate attention and some backlash.

But Taurasi doubled down and even went as far as to call people who were upset by the comment “sensitive” during an interview with the media.

“The new fans are really sensitive these days. You can’t say anything,” the Phoenix Mercury star, 41, said.

“It’s kind of like when you go from kindergarten to first grade, there’s a learning adjustment, and then when you go from high school to college, there’s a learning adjustment,” Taurasi added.

Taurasi said that she believes Clark’s historic college greatness would carry over to the WNBA but might take time.

“I don’t think I said anything that wasn’t factually correct,” Taurasi said.

“Like anything, greatness is going to translate,” she concluded. “And she’s proven that in every level, and I don’t see it being any different in the WNBA.”

During an interview on ESPN last month, Taurasi was asked by network host Scott Van Pelt, “What will the league have in store for [Clark] when she gets there?”

“Look, [Scott], reality is coming,” Taurasi replied.

“We all went through it. That happens on the NBA side, and you’re going to see it on this side,” Taurasi continued. “You look superhuman playing against 18-year-olds, but you’re going to come with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time.”

Clark was selected No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA draft a week later.

The 22-year-old elevated women’s basketball to new heights throughout her career — specifically during this past season’s NCAA tournament.

From Iowa’s Elite Eight appearance to the team’s eventual national title game loss to South Carolina, games featuring Clark shattered ratings records.

Clark’s final three televised college games averaged more views than last year’s NBA Playoffs.

