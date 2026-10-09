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Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever runs up the court in the first quarter of Game Three of the 2026 WNBA Playoffs first round against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Oct. 1, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever runs up the court in the first quarter of Game Three of the 2026 WNBA Playoffs first round against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Oct. 1, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

WNBA Suffers Immediate Downturn After Caitlin Clark Is Eliminated from Playoffs

 By Nick Givas  October 9, 2026 at 3:00am
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The WNBA has seen a sharp drop in ratings after Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark’s team was eliminated from the postseason.

USA Today sports columnist Christine Brennan, who wrote a book about Clark’s impact on the WNBA, posted on social media about the decline.

“A bit of good news for the WNBA: Instead of losing 55% of TV audience when Fever go out (info below), the drop for semis Game 1 vs Game 1 of Fever-Aces a week earlier is 44-47%: 2.11M Fever-Aces ABC, 1.17M Liberty–Dream ABC, 1.12M Aces–Valkyries NBC/Peacock, All Sun vs NFL games,” she wrote Wednesday on X.

Brennan was referring to an earlier period from May 28 to June 10 when Clark missed five games and over half the league’s audience vanished, according to Nielsen ratings.

Sports Illustrated published an article on Tuesday stating, “The WNBA’s first-round playoff TV ratings are impressive, and prove that the Indiana Fever advancing would have been a big win.”

“The bottom line is that Clark and the Fever advancing as deep into the postseason as possible would have been the best possible scenario for the league, in terms of viewership and mainstream interest,” the story read.

Does Caitlin Clark deserve more support from the WNBA?

The Fever lost their opening series to the Las Vegas Aces 2-1.

Clark, who was initially seen as a WNBA savior for the financially struggling league, has become a lightning rod for controversy.

Despite Clark’s play and attitude bringing more attention to women’s basketball, she was rewarded with attacks — on and off the court — by opposing players.

She has often been flagrantly fouled, poked in the eye, elbowed, and tackled to the ground.

Related:
Caitlin Clark Battered, Bloodied in Season-Ending Loss – And She Can't Get a Whistle

During the elimination game against the Aces, she took an elbow to the mouth late in the fourth quarter and was forced to leave the game briefly.

Clark appeared upset that the officials did not call a foul on the play.

However, she is currently in talks with the Fever for a massive contract extension this offseason, according to Bleacher Report.

Clark did not commit to signing the extension while speaking with reporters, but did say that “no matter what I’m going to be here and make sure we have the opportunity to be able to win championships.”

“That’s my main goal and obviously it’s a really cool opportunity,” she added. “My focus is on winning.”

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Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




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