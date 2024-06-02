WNBA Wrist-Slaps Player for Cheap Shot on Caitlin Clark, Punishes Angel Reese Instead - 'I Wasn't Expecting It'

The WNBA has responded to the latest cheap shot against Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark — but is it enough?

According to The Associated Press, the WNBA has upgraded the “common” (albeit cheap) foul committed against Clark during a matinee game Saturday.

During the 71-70 Fever win over the Chicago Sky, a verbal exchange between Clark and Sky guard Chennedy Carter in the third quarter led to the latter shoulder-checking Clark in a play that had nothing to do with basketball.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” Clark said after the game, according to the AP. “It is what it is. It’s a physical game. Go make the free throw and execute on offense, and I feel like that’s kind of what we did.”

You can see the extracurricular hit below:

Look how hyped Angel Reese is on the bench after Caitlin Clark takes a cheap shot 😭 pic.twitter.com/GyeG1Q6OhZ — Emo Jimmy (@WheelerJaylen) June 1, 2024

The hit swiftly went viral, with basketball fans and even non-basketball fans on social media having a take on it.

Some felt that Clark, who is somewhat known for being a bit of a trash-talker on the court, had that hit coming.

Many others, however, felt that Carter was wildly out of line with the cheap shot — and it appears the WNBA agrees.

According to AP, the WNBA officially upgraded Carter’s foul against Clark to a “flagrant” foul, after it had initially been called a “common” foul.

That, in and of itself, isn’t much of a punishment, though. It’s barely a slap on the wrist.

Flagrant fouls will count as a “point” against a player’s record. In some cases, the fouls can lead to suspensions or fines, but Carter — who was been playing in the WNBA on and off since 2020 — avoided both.

According to The Athletic, there is a complicated flow chart of what an upgraded foul could lead to:

A player at 3 points who commits a Flagrant 2 foul receives an automatic one-game suspension

A player at 4 or 5 points who commits a Flagrant 1 foul receives an automatic one-game suspension

A player at 4 or 5 points who commits a Flagrant 2 foul receives an automatic two-game suspension

A player at 6 or more points who commits a Flagrant 1 or 2 foul receives an automatic two-game suspension

This is Carter’s first infraction of the season, according to The Athletic, so she largely avoided any real or tangible punishment.

The same cannot be said about Carter’s teammate or team.

In a separate decision, the WNBA levied a $1,000 fine against Chicago Sky rookie — and noted Clark rival — Angel Reese, for failing to speak to media following the game.

Reese caught some flak on social media for both celebrating Carter’s cheap shot in the moment, before giving her a huge embrace of approval a few moments later:

Angel Reese is classless. Her reaction to her teammate shoulder checking Caitlin Clark to the ground… ‘me and and Caitlin Clark do not hate each other’

Yeah right. pic.twitter.com/wHAneeBUus — sj.💎 (@shawnamj_) June 1, 2024

Reese was also spotted giving Clark a separate cheap shot that one X user called “straight dirty,” though this went uncalled:

Angel Reese really hate Caitlin Clark… straight dirty pic.twitter.com/X4c2CHwGOE — LeLakers 2️⃣3️⃣👑 (@LeLaker) June 1, 2024

The WNBA then fined the Sky a further $5,000 for failing to ensure that all players complied with media availability rules.

Clark and the 2-8 Fever will now travel to face the 6-2 New York Liberty on Sunday. (Tipoff at 7 p.m. at the Barclay Center.)

Reese, Carter and the 3-4 Sky will be off until Tuesday, when they will host those same Liberty.

