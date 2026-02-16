Woke Actress Says Minneapolis Shootings Ruined Her Oscar Nomination, Pushes Debunked ICE Child 'Kidnapping' Story

Life is very hard being rich and famous in America, according to Oscar-nominated actress Wunmi Mosaku.

The Nigerian-born, Britain-raised actress said that she is so stressed by the fact that the federal government is enforcing immigration laws that she has not had sufficient opportunity to enjoy the supporting actress nomination she received for her role in the film “Sinners,” she said in an interview with the The Times.

“I’ve not been able to celebrate because of what’s going on right now, with the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minnesota and the kidnapping of a five-year-old boy,” she said in the interview, noting that several days after Good was shot while interfering with ICE agents, and the discredited frenzy over a child who was never kidnapped, she overslept and missed the announcement of her nomination.

“It’s difficult to hold both the nomination and the news because one feels beautiful and one is so dark and heavy; truly dystopian — how can I possibly go out and buy some drinks and enjoy the moment?”

She doesn’t care about the people who actually suffer from illegal based crime because she earned a quarter of a million for that role. Considering her career is 20 years of consistent roles in Hollywood, she is just saying the current thing that is approved. pic.twitter.com/blNoxjPk83 — Miss Belle (@BelleDreamer7) February 16, 2026

She said her American-born black husband “is not as shocked as I am at the news.”

She blamed that on America’s culture.

“There’s a very strange American psyche where terrible things happen and people still can go to work the next day, whereas I’m floored for a week and think, ‘How are people going to crowded places when this has just happened?’ I want a cocoon. My reaction reminds him that this is not normal,” she said.

Well, we can add Wunmi to the list of pathetically out of touch, condescending, virtue signalling celebs. — JustReidy (@JustReidy) February 16, 2026

Pregnant with her second child, she said it was “never part of my plan” to bring up her children in America.

She says Tanzania might be possible, but added when asked about returning to Britain, “I’m not going to lie, it’s hard to envision coming back when you’ve been spoilt by the weather in LA. You get soft very quickly there.”

Although Mosaku was quick to deplore American politics, she loves the ability to get rich here, which she told The Times she could not do in England.

I’m so happy she’s found some way to still be a victim while being nominated for an Oscar — James Tarr (@RealJamesTarr) February 16, 2026

“Being in the US opened up a lot of different roles and routes for me. There were more characters to choose from there. Over here it felt like I just played police officers,” she said.

Vice President J.D. Vance long ago debunked the kidnapping allegation Mosaku was quick to swallow.

The child, Liam Conejo Ramos, entered a federal immigration enforcement vehicle after agents tried to detain his illegal alien father in their driveway on Thursday. Vance said during a speech in Minneapolis that the boy’s father ran off without his son as agents approached to arrest him, which prompted agents to make sure the boy remained safe.

“I actually saw this terrible story while I was coming to Minneapolis,” Vance said. “We just left Toledo, Ohio, this morning for an economic messaging event and I see this story. And I’m a father of a five-year-old actually, a five-year-old little boy, and I think to myself, ‘Oh my god, this is terrible.’ How did we arrest a five-year-old? Well, I do a little bit more follow-up research and what I find is that the five-year-old was not arrested, that his dad was an illegal alien, and then when they went to arrest his illegal alien father, the father ran.”

“So, the story is that ICE detained a five-year-old. Well, what are they supposed to do?” Vance continued. “Are they supposed to let a five-year-old child freeze to death? Are they not supposed to arrest an illegal alien in the United States of America? If the argument is that you can’t arrest people who have violated laws because they have children, then every single parent is going to be completely given immunity from ever being the subject of law enforcement. That doesn’t make any sense.”

