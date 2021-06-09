If American women thought that at long last we had achieved equality, there may be a new reason to doubt it.

President Joe Biden’s new $6 trillion budget proposal now reduces mothers to “birthing people” in its rhetoric, seemingly in an attempt to cater to women who identify as men but can still carry children.

Leave it to the left to push women out of the passenger’s seat in a violent U-turn in the direction of radical wokeness.

The record-high budget sets aside $200 million “to help end this high rate of maternal mortality and race-based disparities in outcomes among birthing people.”

How kind.

For the sake of wokeness, the rest of the world has to bow down to the delusions of the American left and Rep. Cori Bush, who first brought the term to Washington.

Bush represents Missouri’s first congressional district, which encompasses Saint Louis. Obviously, she’s a Democrat. The congresswoman, who used the language during a hearing of the Democratic Oversight Committee in May, apparently struck a chord with Joe Biden.

However, even in an attempt to appeal to his party’s radical leftist base, Biden’s proposal revealed one major inconsistency.

In another portion of the document, the president’s plan states that providing paid leave has proven to be effective in keeping “mothers in the workforce.” How rude to the swaths of “men” who give birth.

The budget is the first known case of the term “birthing people” making its way into a federal policy document.

According to USA Today, people of “many different genders” — including men who identify as women — can supposedly give birth. Educator Trystan Reese highlighted the claim.

“The reality is, hundreds and maybe thousands of transgender people like me have given birth all over the world over the last at least 21 years, that we know of,” Reese said.

A recent Gallup poll showed 5.6 percent of all U.S. adults now identify as part of the LGBT community. The number increased dramatically for Generation Z, with one out of six claiming to be LGBT.

Roughly 55 percent of all adults surveyed said that they identify as bisexual. Within Gen Z, 72 percent of people who identify in the LGBT community claimed they are bisexual.

Gallup surveyed a random sample of 15,349 adults living in the U.S. and reported a margin of error of +/- 1 percentage point.

Monica McLemore, a professor and nurse at the University of California, San Francisco, told USA Today she was moved to tears over Bush’s supposed inclusivity.

“It was really empowering and scientifically accurate that she used terms like ‘birthing persons’ and ‘pregnant-capable people,’ which is the word that I use, because it’s important we have technical accuracy.”

This is the state of America today under the influence of a leftist regime: medical personnel who are fully supporting the delusion that men can give birth.

Jenna “JB” Brown, who identifies as nonbinary and works as a “full-spectrum doula,” was also overjoyed at the news.

“The fact of the matter is, not all pregnant people are women.”

