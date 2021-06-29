Welcome to the left’s war on women.

An undefeated female mountain biking champion lost her title to a transgender. A weightlifter, mediocre when she was a he, qualified for the Olympics in the women’s category. A biological male who identifies as a woman caused a ruckus at a Los Angeles women’s day spa when he decided to strut around stark naked.

Naked man allowed in women’s Day Spa Los Angeles Boycott Wi Spa!!! pic.twitter.com/PWnCXnntKP — Lexit Movement (@LexitMovement1) June 26, 2021

As if all of the above were not ridiculous enough, on Sunday, Kataluna Enriquez, a man who identifies as a woman, was crowned Miss Nevada USA at the South Point hotel-casino in Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

This is the first time a transgender has won the title. Isn’t that exciting?

“Today I am a proud transgender woman of color,” Enriquez said, according to the Review-Journal. “Personally, I’ve learned that my differences do not make me less than, it makes me more than.”







Enriquez had been crowned Miss Silver State USA in March. That pageant is a feeder contest for the Miss Nevada USA title.

KVVU-TV reporter Kim Passoth told viewers at the time that Enriquez had won transgender and also cisgender contests before, “but this is a monumental win.”

“Miss Silver was a great experience to me,” Enriquez said. “It was honestly a celebration of womanhood and diversity and a celebration of being your true self.”







Passoth said that in another contest, which she refused to name, “when organizers found out [Enriquez] was trans, everything changed.”

Enriquez said he was asked to provide documents from a doctor to certify that he was female, which he considered to be invasive. This was not required of anyone else in the pageant. He also complained that everyone was assigned a roommate except for him.

Oh, the injustice of it all.

Just in time for the 2012 presidential election, Democrats began to rail about the “Republicans’ War on Women.” Those pro-life Republicans were trying to take away women’s rights. It was still a “thing” in October 2017 when GQ ran a headline that said, “The Republicans’ War on Women Is a Clear and Present Danger.” Yes.

Frankly, the left’s crusade for transgender rights is starting to feel like a war on women.

Let’s talk about women’s rights. A woman should have the right to spend an afternoon at a women’s day spa without being subjected to a mixed-up, stark naked male who insists he’s a female. She shouldn’t have to compete against a biological male to win an athletic scholarship, a championship, a spot on an Olympic team or a beauty pageant.

Certainly, we should treat transgender people with the same respect we would anybody else — no more or no less. But they are not special people and they do not deserve an elevated status. We do not have to yield to them.

Nontransgenders of the world have rights too.

Just asking for a friend. Do you think any of the pageant judges may have been liberals?

