The chill in the air might not just be the end of September, but the romance of the left with Taylor Swift.

Rocker Todd Rundgren picked apart her music in an interview with Vulture.

At one point, he was asked which artist he would most like to mock.

“Taylor Swift, of course. There’s an argument to be made that she ruined music. It’s an understandable phenomenon,” he said.

“It’s just that, to me, Taylor Swift is the apotheosis of mediocrity,” he said.

Rundgren said Swift rose to stardom because the music industry hyped female singers.

“It’s the era of the female artists. The biggest artists in the world are female artists at this point, and that’s because of video games. Back in the ’90s, boys stopped spending money on music and started spending it on video games, and that left the music market with, ‘Well, where do we go here?’ And they said, ‘Well, there’s all these young girls and they’ve got their allowances, too. Why don’t we start making music for young girls instead of Pearl Jam or something like that?’” he said.

As for Swift, he said she “ doesn’t do anything particularly great except grow hair.”

“She’s not a great singer. She’s not a great songwriter. She’s not a great dancer,” he said.

“She’s a role model for what was a very young generation of women, and now for those women’s daughters as well, because it’s mothers and daughters going to Taylor Swift shows,” he said.

It might be easy to consider Rundgren a grump, given his 2017 rants about President Donald Trump.

“If I had the power, I’d say: If you’re a Trump supporter, don’t come to my show, because you won’t have a good time. And also, I don’t understand your frickin’ values,” he said in an interview with Variety.

“I guarantee that in this show, if you’re a Trump supporter, you will likely be offended. Let the buyer beware! I mean, if you can’t take a joke, or you can’t admit that you’ve made a mistake, you don’t belong with the rest of us,” he said.

As noted by Variety, he also ranted on Trump as being “dishonest. He is a pathological liar. He’s an ignoramus.”

But Swift is taking heat from the others on the left after releasing “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.”

Spencer Kornhaber wrote in The Atlantic that the release “has drawn so much disgust that it’s like Swift mailed a horse’s head to each of her listeners.”

The cuts, he said, “mostly felt like a bad sitcom: brightly toned but cynically spirited, verbose but charmless.”

“Verses evoke ‘Baby Shark’ with blocky melodies that overly emphasize each rhyming syllable. Her lyrics, usually laden with double and triple meanings, invite little extended analysis,” he wrote.

“Sometimes she raps like a funky uncle delivering a wedding toast,” he wrote.

He picked “Cleveland” as the worst of the lot.

“It’s that the song hits the same note (literally, figuratively, lyrically, musically) over and over. Listening feels like getting beaten with a candy cane,” he wrote.

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