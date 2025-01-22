Woke 'Bishop' Accidentally Reveals Her True Motive for Scolding Trump During Her Appearance on 'The View'

Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, while appearing on “The View,” betrayed the true motivation behind the scolding that she gave to President Donald Trump on Tuesday while he attended a “unity” service at the National Cathedral in Washington.

The Episcopal Diocese of Washington describes Budde as “an advocate and organizer in support of justice concerns, including racial equity, gun violence prevention, immigration reform, the full inclusion of LGBTQ+ persons, and the care of creation.”

So her stands on most issues are likely the exact opposite of Trump’s. In a word, she’s woke, and she wanted to lecture the president on why he should be too.

“The View” co-host Joy Behar said in a Wednesday interview with the bishop, “You seem to have more fearlessness than anyone in Congress right now, ma’am. What made you decide to use that opportunity for this message and did you have any apprehension about it?”

Budde responded, “As I was pondering what are the foundations of unity, I wanted to emphasize respecting the honor and dignity of every human being.”

“And so knowing that a lot of people, as I said, in our country right now are really scared, I wanted to take the opportunity in the context of that service for unity to say we need to treat everyone with dignity, and we need to be merciful,” she added.

“I was trying to counter the narrative that is so divisive and polarizing and in which people, real people, are being harmed,” Budde argued.

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde explains her pointed message to Pres. Trump at Tuesday’s inaugural prayer service: “My responsibility yesterday morning was to reflect, to pray with the nation for unity.” “I wanted to emphasize respecting the honor and dignity of every human being.” pic.twitter.com/V9VtF9P1og — The View (@TheView) January 22, 2025

Should Mariann Edgar Budde be removed from her church position? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (5176 Votes) No: 3% (171 Votes)

When you look at what she actually said to Trump, the liberal preacher communicated that she does not agree with his view on gender, denying that there are only two, male and female. She also does not like his plans to enforce the nation’s immigration laws.

During Tuesday’s service, Budde said, “In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now.”

“There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families, some who fear for their lives,” she continued.

“And the people, the people who pick our crops and clean our office buildings, who labor in poultry farms and meat-packing plants, who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants and work the night shifts in hospitals, they, they may not be citizens or have the proper documentation,” Budde said.

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde: “The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors…may I ask you to have mercy Mr. President on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away.” pic.twitter.com/iXaHJrPsof — CSPAN (@cspan) January 21, 2025

The majority of Americans happen to agree with Trump, and with basic common sense, in saying that there are two genders.

The Bible, the authoritative text for Christian doctrine, says right up front in the first chapter of Genesis, “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.”

Jesus reaffirmed this truth millennia after Genesis was written by saying, “Have you not read that he who made them from the beginning made them male and female, and said, ‘For this reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh’?”

So if Budde wanted to preach a message on unity regarding the transgender issue, those are some prime Bible passages she could have used.

The bishop at least made a reference to the Bible regarding immigration when saying, “Our God teaches us that we are to be merciful to the stranger.”

The book of Leviticus says, “When a stranger sojourns with you in your land, you shall not do him wrong. The stranger who sojourns with you shall be to you as the native among you, and you shall love him as yourself; for you were strangers in the land of Egypt: I am the Lord your God.”

Sojourning indicates a temporary stay, however, not entering the country illegally to stay permanently. And of course the Bible says that people who commit crimes like murder or theft should be punished.

Tuesday was not Budde’s first time taking a rhetorical jab at Trump.

In 2020, she wrote an op-ed for The New York Times saying she was “horrified” that he held up a Bible outside St. John’s Church after rioters tried to burn it down following the death of George Floyd.

She argued, “Mr. Trump used sacred symbols to cloak himself in the mantle of spiritual authority, while espousing positions antithetical to the Bible that he held in his hands.”

If Budde is concerned about that, she should take a look in the mirror.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.