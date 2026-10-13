Woke Celebrities Are Crying About Shane Gillis' 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue: 'I'm Speechless'

Wow. Just wow. I’m stunned. I can’t even. This is horrifying. This cannot stand. #NoToShaneGillis.

Now can I have a gig, Hollywood? Sure, I can’t actually act, but neither can most people you hire these days. Given enough plastic surgery, I think I can be presentable enough for the camera.

And I have the reaction to anything a somewhat non-liberal celebrity does — this time, Shane Gillis — down pat. That seems to be the most important part, from what I can gather.

So, in case you missed it — and I tend to go out of my way to miss the show these days — “Saturday Night Live” had Gillis back on to host.

The comedian, who was hired for the cast of “SNL” and then fired before ever taping an episode due to some unwoke remarks in his comedy, has always made every monologue during his hosting career an event, for better or for worse.

I’d argue this Saturday was for worse, but that’s just because it wasn’t funny. This wasn’t Norm Macdonald-level stuff, to put it bluntly, including a bit on women’s gym wear which seemed to get people furious. (And by people, I mean minor celebs.)

“I haven’t been to the gym in so long, I didn’t know women just dress like w****s now?” he said.

“Look, I’m sorry, there’s no other way to describe– Have you seen it? I’ve seen it. The shorts. You’ve seen the shorts? They’re those neon, like, artificial bait-colored, and the wrinkles go around the cheeks and all combine at the b***hole. And don’t look! You’re not allowed to look.”

There was more about how he was fat, how he looked like a lesbian, how gay guys at the gym would take a pass on him, and so forth. Not incredibly hilarious, but also not offensive:

Shane Gillis’ monologue! https://t.co/ky6fVtWBx9 — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) October 11, 2026

Anyhow, that gym bit got tout Hollywood in full outrage mode posthaste.

Most conspicuous was Dan Levy, a man who’s managed to escape the nepo-baby tag by writing, starring in, and directing “Schitt’s Creek,” although it’s worth noting that his (much more talented) dad Eugene had a large part in the show, too.

Anyhow, his reaction?

“I’m speechless,” delivered in a decidedly speech-like Instagram reel:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Levy (@instadanjlevy)

“I’m speechless that something like that can exist on live national television. And to be perfectly honest, more men need to be standing up in opposition to it because it’s complacency that has created the environment in which women are sexually assaulted and it’s a ‘conversation’ as opposed to a ‘crime,’” he said.

He went on to add that “men need to be defending women more.”

“This is not a women’s issue, this is an everybody issue. Because the more that men objectify women in the media, the more that other men see them as objects and treat them as objects,” he added.

Do you think Shane Gillis deserves to be canceled for his comedy monologue? Yes, cancel him No, comedy is free speech Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, cancel him 8% (4 votes) No, comedy is free speech 92% (49 votes)

“They are not objects. They are superior human beings to men, okay? And I’m sorry if this gets me in trouble with the internet, but f***.”

How dare you, Dan?

By using that vulgar verb for the sexual act, you’ve indicated that women should be objectified. Men, too, since you’re gay. #YesAllHumans.

I’m speechless. I’m absolutely speechless. I’m now going to make an 11-minute video about how speechless I am.

This sounds absurd, but this was basically the tenor of Hollywood Instagram, either on the comments to Levy’s video or in other corners of the platform. From The New York Times:

In a lengthy profanity-laced post about Gillis’s monologue, the comedian Phoebe Robinson asked, “Aren’t we tired? Aren’t we sick of this misogynistic, lazy ass, hack, mediocre, straight, male [expletive] disdain for women” that’s masked as comedy?… In the comments of Levy’s post, Viola Davis, Elizabeth Banks, Jewel, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Hannah Einbinder and Flavor Flav were among the celebrities voicing support. “Nailed it,” Banks wrote.

Is this what you saw? No? Welcome to Woke 2.0, spearheaded by censorious feminists of both genders.

If, to quote Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, “Woke 1 was crazy,” the sequel is going to be more focused, but every bit as stern and unforgiving.

What’s amazing is that all of these people have, in one way or another, done worse on screen. But that’s okay, because it’s woke nonsense.

Gillis’ monologue might not be his best material, but it still beats Dan Levy and Co. whining about this on social media and demanding someone’s head on a pike.

If this is still what happens when you make fun of one of their sacred cows, I suppose the only benefit here is that we all don’t care about Hollywood anymore. Maybe I shouldn’t be asking for a gig in a dying industry after all.

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