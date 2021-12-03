Share
Commentary
At left, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos speaks during the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on Nov. 2. At right, Black Lives Matter activists speak during a rally in New York's Times Square on June 7, 2020.
Commentary
At left, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos speaks during the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on Nov. 2. At right, Black Lives Matter activists speak during a rally in New York's Times Square on June 7, 2020. (Chris Jackson / Getty Images; Noam Galai / Getty Images)

Woke CEOs Will Wallow in Regret After Hateful BLM Issues Demand That Could Wreck Their Companies

 By C. Douglas Golden  December 3, 2021 at 8:22am
Share

No matter how much money huge corporations give to Black Lives Matter, the organization still thinks that “capitalism doesn’t love black people.”

Despite the fact that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has no shortage of well-heeled companies on its donor list, the group has announced another “Black Xmas,” urging supporters to shop with black-owned businesses this holiday season.

We’ve covered previous incarnations of this event here at The Western Journal — including the 2019 edition, which included a call “to engage in ‘cooperative economics’ (the Kwanzaa principle of Ujamaa), which is a call to develop models that bring collective benefit.” As the mainstream media continues to let this pass with an uncritical eye, we’ll keep reminding America why the organization is so divisive. You can help by subscribing.

“As we prepare ourselves for the holiday season, we are bombarded with ads that seek to whip us up into a consumerist frenzy,” a Nov. 24 news release from the organization read.

“Black Friday sales are being rolled out weeks in advance of Thanksgiving and, at every turn, white-supremacist-capitalism is telling us to spend our money on things that we don’t need, to reap profits for corporations,” it said.

Trending:
Watch: Psaki Folds When Doocy Hits Her with 6 Brutal Questions About Biden

So, instead, Black Lives Matter seeks to whip you into a consumerist frenzy of a woker variety.

“Beginning in 2014, in response to John Crawford’s murder by police in Beavercreek, Ohio, Black Lives Matter has been challenging people to ‘dream of a #BlackXmas,’ to intentionally use our economic resources to disrupt white-supremacist-capitalism and build Black community,” the news release read.

The tenets of the “Black Xmas” campaign were laid out in three hashtags.

“#BuildBlack: Invest in Black-led, Black-serving organizations by making donations in the names of your loved ones as holiday gifts,” read the first.

Is the Black Lives Matter movement divisive?

“#BuyBlack: When buying items, spend exclusively with Black-owned businesses from Black Friday through New Year,” the second read.

“#BankBlack: Move your money from white corporate banks (that finance gentrification, prisons, and environmental degradation) to Black-owned ones,” the final one said.

“#BlackXmas challenges us to shake off the chains of consumerism and step fully into our own collective power, to build new traditions, and run an offense as well as a defense. Let’s harness our economic power to disrupt white-supremacist-capitalism and build Black community,” the release continued.

“#BlackXmas is about being self-determined and dismantling existing structures by building new, and more viable, beneficial ones … in the names of our mightiest and most righteous warrior Ancestors, in the names of all those stolen by police violence, in honor of our community, and as a commitment to the generations to come.”

This is a curious stance, given the Black Lives Matter Global Foundation has received direct donations from major corporations, with further donations going to the movement itself.

Related:
Protesters Demand 'New Kyle Rittenhouse' Receive Felony Charges After Defense Rejects Plea Deal

According to Fox Business, tech giants Airbnb, Amazon, Intel and Microsoft have all donated to the organization directly.

Snacks company Mondelēz International and gaming software houses Bungie, Square Enix and Ubisoft have, too.

None of the companies commented when contacted by Fox Business. None of the companies is black-owned, either.

In the wake of George Floyd’s 2020 death in Minneapolis police custody and the unrest that followed, meanwhile, there were a number of corporations that gave to the wider Black Lives Matter movement, if perhaps not to the organization itself.

According to a list from Cnet, mega-corporations including Home Depot, Target and Walmart also gave to related groups while Anastasia Beauty, Glossier, Lululemon and Spanx gave to Black Lives Matter itself.

However, most of these companies didn’t have CEOs of color. Of the 10 companies that gave directly to the organization listed by Cnet and Fox Business, only one — Square Enix, a Japanese software developer — has a non-white CEO.

You can’t say they didn’t get what they paid for. The Black Lives Matter movement in general and the central organization in particular have been dismissive of the business world unless it benefits them.

When perfidious Amazon was cutting them a check, they didn’t bother refusing it because “capitalism doesn’t love black people.” They took it, cashed it and used it.

But don’t buy there, they tell their supporters! Wreck those companies’ holiday profits!

Who would have ever thought donating to an explicitly Marxist organization that fiddled as America burned would end badly?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Baldwin Deflects Blame During Interview About On-Set Tragedy: Another Person 'Is Responsible'
Stacey Abrams Insists She 'Did Not Challenge the Outcome' of 2018 GA Gov Race, Her Words Prove Otherwise
Woke CEOs Will Wallow in Regret After Hateful BLM Issues Demand That Could Wreck Their Companies
CNN Host Speculates Cuomo Could Be Back on Air Sooner Than You Think
CNBC Host Calls for 'Universal' Vaccine Mandate to Be Enforced By Military
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!