Woke CEOs Will Wallow in Regret After Hateful BLM Issues Demand That Could Wreck Their Companies

No matter how much money huge corporations give to Black Lives Matter, the organization still thinks that “capitalism doesn’t love black people.”

Despite the fact that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has no shortage of well-heeled companies on its donor list, the group has announced another “Black Xmas,” urging supporters to shop with black-owned businesses this holiday season.

We’ve covered previous incarnations of this event here at The Western Journal — including the 2019 edition, which included a call “to engage in ‘cooperative economics’ (the Kwanzaa principle of Ujamaa), which is a call to develop models that bring collective benefit.” As the mainstream media continues to let this pass with an uncritical eye, we’ll keep reminding America why the organization is so divisive. You can help by subscribing.

“As we prepare ourselves for the holiday season, we are bombarded with ads that seek to whip us up into a consumerist frenzy,” a Nov. 24 news release from the organization read.

“Black Friday sales are being rolled out weeks in advance of Thanksgiving and, at every turn, white-supremacist-capitalism is telling us to spend our money on things that we don’t need, to reap profits for corporations,” it said.

So, instead, Black Lives Matter seeks to whip you into a consumerist frenzy of a woker variety.

“Beginning in 2014, in response to John Crawford’s murder by police in Beavercreek, Ohio, Black Lives Matter has been challenging people to ‘dream of a #BlackXmas,’ to intentionally use our economic resources to disrupt white-supremacist-capitalism and build Black community,” the news release read.

The tenets of the “Black Xmas” campaign were laid out in three hashtags.

“#BuildBlack: Invest in Black-led, Black-serving organizations by making donations in the names of your loved ones as holiday gifts,” read the first.

“#BuyBlack: When buying items, spend exclusively with Black-owned businesses from Black Friday through New Year,” the second read.

“#BankBlack: Move your money from white corporate banks (that finance gentrification, prisons, and environmental degradation) to Black-owned ones,” the final one said.

“#BlackXmas challenges us to shake off the chains of consumerism and step fully into our own collective power, to build new traditions, and run an offense as well as a defense. Let’s harness our economic power to disrupt white-supremacist-capitalism and build Black community,” the release continued.

“#BlackXmas is about being self-determined and dismantling existing structures by building new, and more viable, beneficial ones … in the names of our mightiest and most righteous warrior Ancestors, in the names of all those stolen by police violence, in honor of our community, and as a commitment to the generations to come.”

This is a curious stance, given the Black Lives Matter Global Foundation has received direct donations from major corporations, with further donations going to the movement itself.

According to Fox Business, tech giants Airbnb, Amazon, Intel and Microsoft have all donated to the organization directly.

Snacks company Mondelēz International and gaming software houses Bungie, Square Enix and Ubisoft have, too.

None of the companies commented when contacted by Fox Business. None of the companies is black-owned, either.

In the wake of George Floyd’s 2020 death in Minneapolis police custody and the unrest that followed, meanwhile, there were a number of corporations that gave to the wider Black Lives Matter movement, if perhaps not to the organization itself.

According to a list from Cnet, mega-corporations including Home Depot, Target and Walmart also gave to related groups while Anastasia Beauty, Glossier, Lululemon and Spanx gave to Black Lives Matter itself.

However, most of these companies didn’t have CEOs of color. Of the 10 companies that gave directly to the organization listed by Cnet and Fox Business, only one — Square Enix, a Japanese software developer — has a non-white CEO.

You can’t say they didn’t get what they paid for. The Black Lives Matter movement in general and the central organization in particular have been dismissive of the business world unless it benefits them.

When perfidious Amazon was cutting them a check, they didn’t bother refusing it because “capitalism doesn’t love black people.” They took it, cashed it and used it.

But don’t buy there, they tell their supporters! Wreck those companies’ holiday profits!

Who would have ever thought donating to an explicitly Marxist organization that fiddled as America burned would end badly?

