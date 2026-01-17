Woke Christian Artist Releases Song Tying J6 to Woodstock

Christian contemporary singer Amy Grant released a new single which attempts to draw a connection between Woodstock and the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

The song is entitled “The 6th of January (Yasgur’s Farm)” — a reference to the farm owned by Max Yasgur which hosted the Woodstock Music and Art Fair in 1969.

Grant was born in November 1960, meaning she was only eight years old when Woodstock occurred in August 1969.

The bestselling singer also invoked John Lennon’s “Imagine,” R&B singer Marvin Gaye, and other left-wing cultural touchpoints while alluding to the U.S. Capitol incursion.

The song was indeed released on Jan. 6, 2026 — five years to the day after the infamous protest.

The chorus of the new release reads as follows, according to Genius:

Hey mister where’s the road to Yasgur’s farm

He stares at me with pity and alarm

Says that crowd left here long ago

Scattered all to hell and Harper’s Ferry

On the 6th of January

Grant said in an interview with USA Today that the song is meant to center on the theme of unrest.

“I think sitting with unrest is where we ask important questions. What can I do differently? It can be unrest about anything,” Grant told the outlet.

“I can’t help but see life through the lens of someone born in 1960, and when I see my children and their children, everything is vying for everyone’s attention,” she continued.

“Unrest is the invitation to say, ‘What do I have control over, and what choices can I make in the world we live in?’ We have so much power and influence in our own lives.”

Grant has historically been connected to the Christian music genre, but in more recent years, she has been increasingly vocal in her affirmation of homosexuality and transgenderism.

“Amy Grant, who is pro-LGBTQ and hosted a lesbian wedding at her home, is brooding over January 6th — longing for the days of godless Woodstock and John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ in the lyrics of her new song,” the Christian theology podcast “WWUTT?” reacted on social media.

“This is who is considered the queen of contemporary Christian music,” the account added.

Other social media users lamented her progressive trajectory.

“In the 80’s she was my favorite Christian singer. I even bought her tapes without words to sing her songs in front of my church,” another commenter said.

“Then shortly after she started singing secular music then had an affair with Vince Gill. She’s been irrelevant in the Christian community since.”

“Anyone who believes that Woodstock or John Lennon’s “Imagine” are things to celebrate has, as she sang, truly lost their way,” a third user remarked.

“Amy Grant is a prime example of someone following her own way, which, sadly, always leads to destruction. Only Jesus’ Way leads to life.”

