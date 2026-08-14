Woke Colorado School District Teaches 5-Year-Olds Sexual Anatomy Using Images So Bad We Refuse to Post Them - By Age 7, It Gets Far Worse

A Colorado school board is proving once again that the left truly relishes in talking to young children about sex.

In a letter from the Alliance Defending Freedom to the Roaring Fork Schools Board of Education, Director Katherine L. Anderson of the Center for Parental Rights noted some truly disturbing and graphic imagery that children are seeing as part of the 3Rs curriculum, a comprehensive program to teach about sexuality.

The Rs in question refer to “Rights, Respect, Responsibility” according to the website of its creator, Advocates for Youth. The curriculum “seeks to address both the functional knowledge related to sexuality and the specific skills necessary to adopt healthy behaviors. Rights, Respect, Responsibility reflects the tenets of social learning theory, social cognitive theory and the social ecological model of prevention.”

Anderson specified what this looks like in practice. “In kindergarten, children learn to identify ‘at least three body parts of the female, namely the nipples, vulva and anus,’ along with identifying the “nipples, penis and anus” for the male anatomy. But this explicit language — foisted on young children without parental consent — is not all. The accompanying pictures are worth a thousand words.

That same kindergarten lesson includes a PowerPoint presentation called ‘Understanding Our Bodies.'”

The images in question are too graphic to show here.

Anderson further said, “Along with these graphic illustrations, the children learn that there are ‘some body parts that mostly just girls have and some body parts that mostly just boys have.’

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“And teachers are expected to help their students figure out ‘how they like to be touched.’ That’s just kindergarten.”

We’re dealing with something truly evil, if this is what teachers are told to do.

Anderson went on to say that in first grade, students get worksheets identifying different items while being asked whether they can reproduce.

The content for second graders — 7-year-olds — is pure filth. And in second grade, the graphic ‘Understanding Our Bodies’ slides described above “become mandatory and add even more graphic material with close-up imaging.”

This “imaging” is a picture with different parts of sex organs labeled.

Anderson included the evidence in her letter, for those who wish to view it. Second graders, she pointed out, are also warned against the “binary construct of gender.”

The letter went on to describe the curriculum through eighth grade, and it did not get better.

The Post Independent reported Anderson called for Roaring Fork Schools to “immediately discontinue using the 3Rs curriculum.”

If that doesn’t happen, the current process of opting out of the curriculum needs to be revised to an opt-in one, she argued.

“At minimum, Roaring Fork Schools implement an opt-in procedure that ensures parents can exercise their fundamental right to direct the upbringing and education of their children by automatically exempting all children from the explicit content except for those children whose parents choose to opt in.”

The sex-obsessed LGBT and gender ideologues never seem to preach to the elderly.

They only want to engage with children.

They want to “help”– indoctrinate — children into becoming nonbinary, queer, questioning ideologues in their own right.

They simply want more people like them.

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