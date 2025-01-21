Woke Female 'Bishop' Turns National Prayer Service Into a Circus with Disgraceful Message to Trump

Wow.

President Donald Trump is a better man than I for not simply walking out of a blasphemous guilt trip masquerading as a sermon that has since gone viral for just how vile and despicable it all was.

Trump is still finishing up a busy schedule of functions and events on his second day as the 47th president of the United States.

(To say nothing of his whirlwind of activity during his first day as president.)

Part of those duties involved the inaugural prayer service at the National Cathedral, which was attended by Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, their respective families, and a host of dignitaries.

Too bad there wasn’t much dignified about the sermon itself.

Where to even begin?

Well, how about the fact that Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde even said anything at all?

This may be an unpopular take among modernists, but the Bible is rather clear and succinct that women — great as they may be and as amazing as God has created them — have no place in certain church roles.

Women should not be bishops, priests, pastors, etc.

(That wasn’t even a controversial opinion until the 20th century, when feminism infected everything, but ranting about feminism would turn this piece into a dissertation paper.)

1 Timothy 2:13-14 pretty clearly states: “For Adam was formed first, then Eve; and Adam was not deceived, but the woman was deceived and became a transgressor.”

This obviously doesn’t suggest women are somehow lesser than men, but more that God has created them to be distinctly different and for distinctly different roles.

There are many other Bible quotes that illustrate this point (many of which have been helpfully collected here), but you get the point.

This woman’s bona fides are immediately in question.

Tragically, it got so much worse when Budde actually opened her mouth.

You can watch the debacle for yourself below (take special note of the facial expressions of the first and second couples):

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde: “The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors…may I ask you to have mercy Mr. President on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away.” pic.twitter.com/iXaHJrPsof — CSPAN (@cspan) January 21, 2025

“In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now,” Budde said. And had she stopped there, maybe we could just end this with a question about her official church role.

But no. Budde made it so much worse.

“There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families, some who fear for their lives,” she continued.

I’m sorry, but I just have to stop here real quick.

Setting aside gay or lesbian kids, did this unhinged leftist really just use the term “transgender children”? In a house of God, no less? The mere idea of “trans kids” (spoiler alert, those don’t exist; they’re just kids suffering from gender dysphoria who happen to have awful parents) is literally screaming out loud, “My ‘god’ makes mistakes!”

It’s hard to think of something much more blasphemous than that.

“And the people, the people who pick our crops and clean our office buildings, who labor in poultry farms and meat-packing plants, who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants and work the night shifts in hospitals, they, they may not be citizens or have the proper documentation,” Budde continued to direct at Trump. “But the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors. They are faithful members of our churches …”

“I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away, and that you help those who are fleeing war zones and persecution in their own lands, to find compassion and welcome here,” she added.

It’s annoying to even have to address this college freshman-level slop, but is this lady really saying that immigrants are only good to “pick our crops” and “clean our office buildings”? What?

This is juvenile behavior, where Budde is trying to plant seeds of guilt where they simply don’t belong.

Two quick points in conclusion:

One, Trump gave a quick review of Budde’s sermon after the fact, and to say that his response was diplomatic would be a vast undersell.

President Trump following National Prayer Service: “Not too exciting, was it. I didn’t think it was a good service. No…They can do much better.” pic.twitter.com/iNpWGKaXhN — CSPAN (@cspan) January 21, 2025

“I didn’t think it was a good service,” Trump said in the understatement of the century.

Two, if there’s a silver lining to all of this, it’s that actual conservative Christians who believe in the word of God (instead of making a mockery of it) are bringing attention to just how far the National Cathedral appears to have fallen.

The Episcopal Bishop of DC acts like she’s delivering a eulogy for the nation not a welcome to a new president. She pleads with Trump “have mercy” on the LGBTQ, the illegal immigrants, “who are scared right now” all while demanding “unity.” pic.twitter.com/9KQn2MLmcP — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) January 21, 2025

Of course this grotesque display is coming from a female “priest.” You will only ever hear heresy and inanity from someone whose whole existence is blasphemous. https://t.co/c9myGzSB42 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 21, 2025

But perhaps the most interesting tidbit actually came from Newsmax host Todd Starnes, who shared that Franklin Graham told him that the National Cathedral had long since fallen.

“Franklin Graham tells me on my podcast that the National Cathedral has fallen into the hands of LGBT activists,” Starnes posted. “So, it’s not surprising this ‘lady bishop’ spewed hate at Donald Trump today.

“National Cathedral has become a sanctuary of Satan.”

That might be a strong statement to make, but given the circumstances, it’s hard to dispute it.

