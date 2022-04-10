There should be a picture of Gen. Mark Milley in the dictionary next to the definition of the Peter Principle.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has had to walk back his prediction to Congress in early February that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could take just “72 hours,” according to Fox News. Milley’s latest prediction is that “this is a very protracted conflict, and I think it’s at least measured in years. I don’t know about a decade, but at least years for sure.”

With Milley’s track record, why would anybody take his predictions seriously?

In June, Fox News contributor Ben Domenech provided a “dismal roll call of failures” that Milley has “never paid a price for.” The litany of botches exposes Milley’s propensity for “profound blundering, a persistent misunderstanding of the national interest, and a dangerous willingness to politicize the Army of the United States.”







The blunders include the disastrous Army Combat Fitness Test, stonewalling reports of mistakes in the Iraq War, a “historic recruiting crisis” and, of course, the colossal failure of the embarrassing U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The Peter Principle is what happens when employees are promoted based on their success in previous roles. They eventually reach a level where they are no longer competent. In Milley’s case, the failures outweigh the successes. What next?

With all due respect, this guy is a nightmare walking for the military and the United States.

In one example of the real-world consequences of poor military leadership at the top, the British Royal Marines dominated the U.S. Marines in a multinational training exercise just months after the dismal and deadly Afghanistan withdrawal.

Do you think Milley is fit to lead the military? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (3 Votes) No: 99% (400 Votes)

Maybe the U.S. soldiers were just having a bad day. Maybe not.

Last summer, Milley defended critical race theory to the House Armed Services Committee. “I’ve read Mao Zedong. I’ve read Karl Marx. I’ve read Lenin. That doesn’t make me a communist,” he said. “So what is wrong with understanding … the country for which we are here to defend?”

Milley added, “I want to understand white rage, and I’m white.” He was referring to the Capitol incursion and suggesting that the unrest was due to white supremacy. “What is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America? What caused that? I want to find that out.”

This kind of talk from the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is blatantly political and reckless. Sounds like he wants to confuse the troops as to their mission. Are they supposed to protect America or attack it?

Confused troops are demoralized. Low morale in a fighting force is a harbinger of doom.

Our institutions seem to be brimming with people who were promoted or appointed not because of past accomplishments but because they fall in line politically. If by chance a candidate is politically correct, has the right skin color or is the correct gender, he or she will go far.

These kinds of promotions are based on appearance and the ability to conform. They have nothing to do with excellence.

If America is to be exceptional, its citizens must strive for excellence. Anything else is unexceptional.

If Milley is exceptional at anything, it is failure. Far from heroic, he’s a victim of his own incompetence.

And so is America.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.