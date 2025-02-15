Share
Commentary

Woke General Gets Owned by US Army's Official X Account, Publicly Humiliated After Illegal DEI Memo Goes Viral

 By Ben Zeisloft  February 15, 2025 at 4:20pm
The official X page for the United States Army rebuked efforts from a senior Army official who tried to covertly launch a DEI office.

Libs of TikTok shared an image of a memo on Friday written by Lieutenant General Joseph Berger about the creation of an “Office of Professional and Organizational Development.”

The new initiative, according to the memo, would “consolidate” programs such as the Judge Advocate Recruiting Office, the Wellness Program, and most importantly, the “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility Program.”

Libs of TikTok observed that “rebranding DEI is still DEI and violates Trump’s EOs,” a reference to an executive order signed by President Donald Trump to eliminate such programs, as well as an order from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth against identity months focused on racial identity.

The official Army account replied to Libs of TikTok, sharing that the document from Berger was an “old memo” and confirming that “DEI is dead” in the Army.

The account added that both the Army and the Army JAG Corps are now “in compliance” with orders from Trump and Hegseth.


Libs of TikTok then posted a recording of a now-deleted podcast episode with Berger published back in October that was deleted a few weeks before Trump won.

Berger admitted in the recording that the new “Office of Professional and Organizational Development” would indeed serve to continue the mission of DEI in the Army.

Should Gen. Berger be dismissed for trying to rebrand DEI and hide it from the American voters who want it gone?

Libs of TikTok wrote that since the Army is “claiming the JAG Corps are in compliance with Trump’s EOs,” that means the administration “looked into the ‘Office of Professional and Organizational Development’ in the last 3 weeks and eradicated DEI from it.”

The account asserted that “any govt official caught discussing how to rebrand DEI should face consequences.”

There does indeed appear to be a new sheriff in town.

If a Republican like George W. Bush or Mitt Romney were in office today, we may expect them to gesture against DEI, but they would most likely lack the political will or fortitude to hound out all remnants of the ideology within the vast infrastructure of the federal government.

But Trump, and by extension Hegseth, seem to be handling this differently.

They are directly engaging with citizens like Libs of TikTok to confirm that their orders, and the will of the voters, are not being subverted by the deep state.

Americans have never seen anything like the takedown of a senior military official via social media.

But this is a welcome change.

Our federal government requires substantial reforms, and that will not be accomplished if any quarter is allowed for subversive ideologies or movements like DEI.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




Conversation