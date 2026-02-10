Woke Judge Halves Unrepentant Rapist's Recommended Sentence, Citing Race

Most law-abiding Americans undoubtedly long for the days when we had — or thought we had — political disagreements only.

Today, we have enemies, exemplified by Judge Tracy Davis of Louisville, Kentucky.

According to WDRB-TV in Louisville, Davis ignored a jury recommendation of 65 years in prison for 24-year-old felon Christopher Thompson, convicted in December of kidnapping, robbing, and sodomizing a woman in 2023. Notwithstanding Thompson’s vile outbursts in the courtroom, Davis cited the convicted felon’s black skin color as a factor in her decision to impose only a 30-year sentence.

WARNING: This case involves explicit descriptions of sexual assault

A jury found Thompson guilty of abducting a woman, forcing her to perform oral sex on him in a school parking lot, driving her to an ATM, robbing her, driving her back to the school parking lot, and sodomizing her at gunpoint.

In other words, prison is too good for Thompson. No doubt creative minds could think of a more appropriate punishment.

To give the monstrous felon credit where due, however, at least he did not appear in court and feign remorse. In fact, he behaved toward the judge, a black woman, exactly as one would expect.

“Before we even get appearances, Mr. Thompson, I’m going to need you to be respectful,” Davis said.

“I ain’t doing nothing. Eat my d***,” Thompson replied.

The felon also told the judge that he would “spit” on her if he could.

For good measure, Thompson added, “I don’t have sympathy for nobody. I don’t have sympathy for you, the victim, the victim’s family, I don’t care. Boo hoo.”

Incredibly, Davis ignored every outburst, not to mention the victim’s welfare. And she did it in the name of race.

“If you were to come in here,” the judge said in a clip posted to the social media platform X, “and instead of being hurt and angry, which is what this court hears, right, as a 20-year-old African-American male that has been, you know, experienced this society, etc., and you would show that yes, O.K., this is the situation, this is who I am, I don’t want to be this person anymore. I don’t want to be in jail forever.”

Even Thompson, the felon, showed contempt for that nonsense.

“That’s what y’all tryin’ to make me as,” he replied.

Sane people have always understood that wokeness requires a denial of reality. Has the criminal justice system ever produced a clearer example?

“This court does not believe that Mr. Thompson, if given the resources that he can get while incarcerated, is beyond being rehabilitated,” she insisted.

BREAKING: Judge Tracy Davis cuts in half a 65 year recommended prison sentence for r*pist kidnapper She portrayed his as a black victim Even he wasn’t buying it… pic.twitter.com/kMDgqrFeoz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 9, 2026

Never mind the fact that even Thompson disagreed with the woke judge. When did the violent felon’s rehabilitation begin to take precedence over the victim’s healing and the community’s safety?

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh posted a screen shot of Davis’ X profile, including her handle: @DiversityDavis.

With that in mind, Walsh called for “a civil rights investigation … into this ridiculous clown immediately.”

This is the judge who just cut a convicted and unrepentant rapist’s sentence in half explicitly because he’s black. Her handle is literally “Diversity Davis” and she has her pronouns listed. Beyond parody. There should be a civil rights investigation launched into this ridiculous… pic.twitter.com/7ggAIfCixr — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 10, 2026

Unfortunately, unless God intervenes, we already know how this will end.

Thompson’s 30-year-sentence will turn into 20 years or fewer. Then, when he gets out of prison on parole, his rage and lust will result in fresh victims.

And that makes Davis our enemy.

