Woke Late-Night on Notice: 'Gutfeld!' Earns Second Biggest Viewership in Show's History

This Fox host is putting his competition to shame.

Greg Gutfeld is not only dominating his late-night peers, he’s continuing to increase the size of his audience.

A whopping 2.494 million viewers tuned in to Gutfeld! on Tuesday night, according to Forbes.

That’s the second-biggest audience for an episode of Gutfeld in the show’s history, according to Forbes.

Gutfeld is also the top dog with the demographic of viewers between the ages of 25 to 54. There were 396,000 viewers who were in that category Tuesday.

Advertisers place a premium on this audience as the potential market for their goods and services.

The late-night host has established himself as a ratings kingpin of late-night television, even as his competitors on establishment media channels fail to connect with a broad audience.

Gutfeld even routinely dominates his competitors on broadcast — rather than cable — television.

Gutfeld’s show beat out his rivals on ABC, NBC and CBS in one August week, despite its airing on a cable news channel.

Broadcast shows have an inherent ratings advantage over cable, due to their airing in many more American homes. However, even this wasn’t sufficient for the likes of Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel to beat Gutfeld.

Gutfeld continues to triumph over his broadcast rivals, with his Tuesday episode defeating them in the ratings once again, according to Forbes.

Gutfeld is known to take aim at the partisan left with irreverent humor, pointing out the hypocrisy of the party which controls the White House and both chambers of Congress.

In a September interview with Forbes, Gutfeld executive producer Tom O’Connor explained why the show had established itself as one of Fox News’ heavy hitters in 2022.

“Part of the reason for that is the audience has really connected with some of the new guests we’ve introduced them to, but also they’ve gotten to see some FNC stars let their hair down for an hour,” O’Connor said of Gutfeld’s format.

The late-night host isn’t the only Fox personality who puts his liberal rivals to shame with the size of his audience. Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity dominate their competition in a like manner, at times drawing more viewers than CNN and MSNBC combined.

Reliably liberal American news media has struggled to stay relevant in the post-President Donald Trump news era.

Dismal ratings have spurred corporate changes at CNN, with the network’s parent company seeking to do away with the channel’s reputation as a partisan instrument of the Democratic Party.

