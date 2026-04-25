Woke Lesbian Preacher Explains Why the Bible Needs a 'Third Testament'

A lesbian self-proclaimed “pastor” recently went viral for saying that the Bible needs a “Third Testament” and insisting the Word of God “has become problematic.”

Yvette Flunder, 70, leads the City of Refuge United Church of Christ in Oakland, California, and is “married” to another woman, Shirley Miller.

Flunder said in a video posted by evangelical blog Protestia on April 20 that the Bible needs some updates.

“This is a very dangerous thing that I’m about to say now,” Flunder said, per a report from The Christian Post. “I’m of the opinion that we need a Third Testament because the Bible has become problematic.”

Flunder took issue with the apostle Paul telling slaves to obey their masters in the epistle to the Ephesians, and with his reminder to the Corinthians that women should remain silent in church.

“The New Testament is NOT the word of God’ UCC Bishop says we need a ‘Third Testament’ because the first two are ‘problematic,’ and contain bad theology. As a result, “we need to pull those pages out” pic.twitter.com/zlkl51SyyD — Protestia (@Protestia) April 20, 2026

“Now I’m a believer. My whole heart, I trust God with my whole heart. I wake up in the morning talking to God and God talking to me,” she continued.

“But I am completely frustrated with the ways in which the text speaks to the kind of vitriolic God that makes those kinds of things. And people will say, ‘Well, it’s in the book.’ And I said, then we need to pull that page out.”

Flunder further denied the inspiration and divine power of the Bible.

“And they said, ‘Well, you can’t do it. It’s the Word of God.’ I said, ‘No, it’s words about God.’ Come on now. But is it the Word of God?” she asked.

The self-proclaimed pastor concluded, “No. It is not the Word of God.”

Christians reacted strongly against the shockingly blasphemous statement.

“She’s right about one thing. That was a dangerous thing to say,” one user, a pastor from Alabama, commented.

“I don’t comprehend why people like this even want to pretend being Christian. Go be buddhist or something else if you hate the Bible so much,” another user offered.

“This is what happens when people do not want truth. They do not submit,” a third commenter said. “They try to edit it.”

“Why doesn’t she just pull a Josephine Smith and write her own?” a fourth asked.

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