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The Holy Bible wrapped in a rainbow-colored flag.
The Holy Bible wrapped in a rainbow-colored flag. (pcess609 / Getty Images)

Woke Lesbian Preacher Explains Why the Bible Needs a 'Third Testament'

 By Michael Austin  April 25, 2026 at 3:30am
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A lesbian self-proclaimed “pastor” recently went viral for saying that the Bible needs a “Third Testament” and insisting the Word of God “has become problematic.”

Yvette Flunder, 70, leads the City of Refuge United Church of Christ in Oakland, California, and is “married” to another woman, Shirley Miller.

Flunder said in a video posted by evangelical blog Protestia on April 20 that the Bible needs some updates.

“This is a very dangerous thing that I’m about to say now,” Flunder said, per a report from The Christian Post. “I’m of the opinion that we need a Third Testament because the Bible has become problematic.”

Flunder took issue with the apostle Paul telling slaves to obey their masters in the epistle to the Ephesians, and with his reminder to the Corinthians that women should remain silent in church.

“Now I’m a believer. My whole heart, I trust God with my whole heart. I wake up in the morning talking to God and God talking to me,” she continued.

“But I am completely frustrated with the ways in which the text speaks to the kind of vitriolic God that makes those kinds of things. And people will say, ‘Well, it’s in the book.’ And I said, then we need to pull that page out.”

Flunder further denied the inspiration and divine power of the Bible.

“And they said, ‘Well, you can’t do it. It’s the Word of God.’ I said, ‘No, it’s words about God.’ Come on now. But is it the Word of God?” she asked.

The self-proclaimed pastor concluded, “No. It is not the Word of God.”

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Christians reacted strongly against the shockingly blasphemous statement.

“She’s right about one thing. That was a dangerous thing to say,” one user, a pastor from Alabama, commented.

“I don’t comprehend why people like this even want to pretend being Christian. Go be buddhist or something else if you hate the Bible so much,” another user offered.

“This is what happens when people do not want truth. They do not submit,” a third commenter said. “They try to edit it.”

“Why doesn’t she just pull a Josephine Smith and write her own?” a fourth asked.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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