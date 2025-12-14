Woke Libs Freak Out and Label Pantone's Color the Year 'Racist,' Then Look (Even More) Ridiculous When They Learn Who Runs the Company

Just to get this out of the way, I find the mere concept of “Color of the Year” incredibly stupid.

But it takes a particularly special brand of stupid to then get offended over such an absurd concept.

And, well, you’re not going to find a more special brand of stupid than when dealing with the terminally offended far-left.

Cosmetic conglomerate Pantone unveiled its annual “Color of the Year” for 2026 recently — believe it or not — and next year’s top color was deemed “Cloud Dancer.”

To this inartistic writer, it just looks like a slightly muddled shade of white. And that’s about where I’d stop thinking about something so frivolous.

Oh, but not the far left.

As the U.K. Daily Mail reported, “Woke liberals are slamming Pantone’s color of the year, labeling it ‘racist’ and ‘tone-deaf.’”

(Of course they’re melting down. Isn’t it just exhausting?)

One Instagram critique claimed that this color choice “unintentionally aligns with cultural and political symbolism that many of us find deeply troubling.”

Others dredged up actress Sydney Sweeney, who was involved in her own ridiculous controversy over some jean ads.

There’s just no other way to say this: These people need lives. They need to touch grass. They need to go experience what the real world is like.

Because let me tell you, people dealing with real issues — health, finances, work — don’t have the time or care to get riled up over something as benign as a makeup company’s favorite color.

This whole meltdown is even dumber when you realize a few key facts.

First, and pretty importantly, those accusing Pantone of being racist are tacitly accusing a black woman of running a racist company.

Sky Kelley, the president of Pantone, is a black woman. It seems aggressively unlikely that anti-black racism was somehow at the forefront of her thought, if she signed off on the color choice in the first place.

As mentioned above, Kelley has real issues — like running a massive corporation — to worry about, instead of perceived racial slights.

Second, guess what Pantone’s color of the year was for 2025? “Mocha Mousse,” a decidedly shiny shade of brown.

Notice how white conservatives didn’t start crying “MUH RACISM” after that one.

And if you dig a little further, the year before that, the “Color of the Year” was “Peach Fuzz” — yet nobody who struggles to grow a beard threw a hissy fit over it. The year before that it was “Viva Magenta” and I can’t even think of a witty follow-up here because this outrage cycle is so low-IQ.

Lastly, there is something to be said about casting a particularly scrutinizing eye on major corporations in 2025 and beyond. And that’s especially true if those companies are engaged in political contributions or trying to wield influence.

Here’s the thing: Pantone isn’t all that political (to paraphrase Michael Jordan, surely Republicans buy makeup, too). According to Open Secrets, Pantone employees donated less than $500 for Kamala Harris’ doomed presidential bid. The company itself donated zilch, and put zero money into lobbying. Again: I seriously doubt a company that came closest to supporting Kamala Harris is out here trying to promote white supremacy.

These cries of racism are just so indefensibly dumb. In fact, it’s somehow even dumber — by an exponential margin — than the very concept of “Color of the Year.”

And that is saying something.

