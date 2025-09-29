Share
Bad Bunny attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, on March 17.
Bad Bunny attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, on March 17. (Emma McIntyre / Getty Images)

Woke NFL's Choice for Super Bowl Halftime Singer Is Boycotting US on Account of ICE

 By Samantha Chang  September 29, 2025 at 6:03am
The NFL beclowned itself again by announcing that anti-American Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny will headline the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show.

As a reminder, Bad Bunny (real name: Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio) previously said he would not make a U.S. stop on his world tour for fear his fans might get caught in ICE raids.

By saying this, the rapper implied that his fan base is largely comprised of illegal aliens who streamed across the southern border.

As it is, Bad Bunny has a consistent track record of being on the wrong side of history: In addition to supporting unfettered illegal immigration, he championed the race-hustling Black Lives Matter grift and endorsed two-time failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

In a Sept. 10 interview with i-D magazine, the rapper sanctimoniously declared his tour would boycott the United States because he was terrified that “ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

In June, Bad Bunny also trashed ICE agents as “sons of b****es” who can’t seem to leave “the people alone.”

After making his virtue-signaling vow to boycott the U.S. just weeks ago, Bad Bunny is now singing a different tune, saying he’s excited to perform at the Super Bowl in California.

Does the NFL serve fans of the game?

In an X post Sunday, the rapper also revealed he may perform one gig in the U.S. after all, underscoring that his sham boycott was just hollow, left-wing cosplaying.

Bad Bunny was hilariously dragged on social media for his shameless hypocrisy.

One X user wrote, “lol you were worried and scared for your fans until the money talked.”

Another X user took the time to chastise the NFL for its divisive choice.

“Roger Goodell and the @NFL just decided to make the Super Bowl political by picking Bad Bunny as the 2026 Super Bowl music act,” he wrote.

“This is not a pick designed to unite football fans or let people just enjoy the show. It was a pick designed to divide fans and no doubt Bad Bunny will find some way to push a woke message.”

The NFL’s selection of this clownish rapper as its Super Bowl headliner underscores the league has not been cured of its woke mind virus.

In addition to playing a separate “black national anthem” at select NFL games, the league continues to allow itself to be used as a left-wing propaganda platform.

People watch sports to be entertained — not to be indoctrinated with subversive brainwashing.

The NFL obviously hasn’t learned from the catastrophic fallout it suffered in 2020, when it supported the BLM riots and anti-American protests of the national anthem.

Perhaps another crushing round of cratering TV viewership and abysmal game attendance will give the league the wake-up call it desperately needs.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




