Woke Nightmare: Male Sex Offender Who Raped 3 Month Old Baby Has Cell Near Mother-Child Inmates Because He's Trans

Welcome to a world where male sex offenders are allowed in female prisons near children — despite their crimes — due to their status as trans.

It’s hard to fathom how far from reason transgender insanity has taken us, but British Columbia, Canada, provides some context.

Adam Laboucan was 17 when he was arrested in 1999 for sexually assaulting a three-month-old boy two years prior. Capital News called Laboucan “Canada’s youngest dangerous offender” when reporting on his parole appeal being denied in October 2025.

Unfortunately, the story does not end with Laboucan rotting in a cell, as he decided that he’s now a woman, changing his name to Tara Desousa.

It’s no surprise that someone completely disturbed who would harm children also believes he’s a woman. The shock comes when discovering that despite his crimes — and being a man — Laboucan resides in a female prison and interacts with mothers and children.

In a brief submitted to the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security for the Canadian House of Commons, Laboucan’s behavior is detailed at length.

The brief included a section on transgender inmates sexually harassing women, where it said, “One of these women reported that while in the mother-child program, two transgender individuals with convictions for pedophilia, Madilyn Harks and Tara Desousa, would loiter near her and her child, making sexist and inappropriate antagonizing comments.”

The brief’s author, Heather Mason, is a board member for Canadian Women’s Sex-Based Rights and a former inmate.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms issued a news release noting that CAWSBAR filed a lawsuit with the help of the Centre in April 2025 to end transgender confinement with biological females.

Laboucan’s story is evidence of why this madness must stop.

This is a man who committed a heinous, evil crime against a child and is now once more allowed near children, and women, because Canada affirms his mental illness.

Laboucan is even allowed to have a profile for dating and making pen pals. His biography reads, “I have a great sense of humour, a lot of positive energy, and I am sophisticated. I love to do research, write poetry (for which I have won awards). I am also an activist in indigenous rights.”

He added, “I would like to write to a man who is non-judgmental, courteous, truthful and wants a sincere friend and someone who may become more important beyond a friendship.”

“I love romance, lovely clothes, dressing up, and cooking (I can make the best curry dishes ever). I also love balloons and the simple things in life. Please contact me if you are interested in becoming friends. I will respond to anyone who has taken the time to write to me.”

Again, this is a man who harmed a child.

He’s allowed around children and now even has a dating profile.

Just 20 years ago, Laboucan would be confined to a padded room, but Canada’s lawmakers and anyone who supports this madness should probably have their own.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.