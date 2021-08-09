Go woke, go broke.

In this case, NBC was the middleman in an Olympics where many of the athletes were less than thrilled to be representing the United States.

On July 26, for example, there were only 14.7 million people watching primetime coverage — a 49 percent drop from the 2016 Olympics and a 53 percent decline from the 2012 Olympics, Fox News reported.

These ratings are so poor that the network began re-airing commercials for advertisers at no additional charge.

The Monmouth University Polling Institute released a poll showing that 43 percent of Americans did not have much interest in watching the games whatsoever.

Patrick Murray of the polling institute told Fox News that the reason might have been the politicization of the games by some athletes.

“The Olympic spirit is a bit dampened this year,” he said.

“The delay from last year and lack of spectators have taken the edge off the typical anticipation and excitement for this event. But the emergence of Black Lives Matter in the sports world has also led to a backlash among some Americans.”

Hammer throw competitor Gwen Berry made headlines when she turned away from the American flag at the Olympic trials and raised a clenched fist during the Tokyo Games.

“I’m just here to represent, man,” she said last week, CNN reported.

“I know a lot of people like me, a lot of athletes like me, a lot of people are scared to succeed or speak out. As long as I can represent those people, I’m fine.”

Berry also had an “X” written on her hand in protest during the final.

Fencer Race Imboden did the same thing, saying he did so in “support of athletes of color, Ending Gun violence, and all the athletes who wish to use their voice on the platform they’ve earned,” according to CNN.

Shot-putter Raven Saunders crossed her arms during her medal ceremony, explaining later that the “X” was “the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet.”

Let them try and take this medal. I’m running across the border even though I can’t swim 😂 https://t.co/B59N2v9KAk — Raven HULK Saunders (@GiveMe1Shot) August 1, 2021

Then there is U.S. soccer captain and social justice connoisseur Megan Rapinoe, who led the charge in kneeling in protest before her team’s games.

“It’s an opportunity for us to continue to use our voices and use our platforms to talk about the things that affect all of us intimately in different ways,” Rapinoe said, according to The Associated Press.

“We have people from Team USA, from all over the country, from all backgrounds, and people literally from all over the world for every other team so I obviously encourage everyone to use that platform to the best of their ability to do the most good that they possibly can in the world, especially as all eyes are on Tokyo these next couple weeks,” she later added.

Rapinoe and her team went on to finish a disappointing third in Tokyo.

While they certainly have the right to protest, Americans have the right to turn off the television when they feel their country is being insulted or disrespected.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock—the first black woman to win gold in wrestling for the U.S.A.—also shared her contagious love for America: “I’m so happy I get to represent U.S.A.!” 🤼‍♀️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mqDL2G9qzM — Stand For America (@standamericanow) August 6, 2021

There were many athletes who were extremely patriotic on the world stage, but the social justice warriors have become martyrs in the establishment media and have monopolized the coverage.

Cable television is already a dying medium, and wokeness could be the nail in the coffin.

