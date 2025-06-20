Rapper Macklemore might want to change his tune about police in light of a recent incident.

The New York Post reported the singer/songwriter’s Seattle home was invaded June 7 just before 1 a.m. His children, ages 10, 7, and 3, were all home with their nanny, who called the police, saying two masked men had broken in and sprayed her with bear mace.

“She [the nanny] escaped, but three children were still inside the house,” the police report said.

It continued, “[The nanny] also added that the house belonged to a high-profile individual, [redacted], and that she believed the crime may have been politically motivated for some reason.”

Shortly after putting the children to bed, the nanny told police two men entered the entertainer’s home through a patio door near an office.

After using bear mace on her, one allegedly yelled, “Where are the jewels, b****?”

The Seattle Police Department stated the two men “ransacked the residence, stealing thousands of dollars of items.”

“[The nanny] began to scream, so they got her up and pinned her against a wall, the shorter one holding her mouth shut,” the SPD reported.

“At this point, [the nanny] tried to kick the shorter one in the groin, but was unable to, so she bit onto his hand hard, causing him to let go.

“[She] then fled through the bathroom and out of the house.”

The nanny told police she went from house to house, knocking on doors, until someone answered and let her in to call the police.

When police arrived, they searched the house and “safely extracted” the children.

Family members had arrived on the scene by that time and took custody of the children, taking them “to a safe residence nearby.”

Macklemore — whose real name is Benjamin Hammond Haggerty — made headlines in September after he led a “f*** America” chant during a Palestine Will Live Forever charity event.

He has also made anti-police statements in songs.

Outkick reported in a story about the rapper’s home invasion that he had used the phrase “f*** the police” in his song “Hind’s Hall,” which was about the Columbia University building taken over by pro-Palestine protesters last year. The song was critical of police for putting an end to the protest.

Several people on social media — including the Glendale, Arizona, police union, couldn’t help noticing how quickly his disdain was set aside when his home and family were in danger.

“Earlier this year rapper Macklemore released a “song” declaring ‘F’ the police and calling us ‘actors with badges’ protecting property and a system designed by ‘white supremacy,'” the Glendale Arizona FOP Lodge 12 noted.

“Well. His house just got robbed by masked men. The actors w/ badges were hastily called.”

Earlier this year rapper Macklemore released a “song” declaring.. “F’ the police” and calling us “actors with badges” protecting property and a system designed by “white supremacy.” Well. His house just got robbed by masked men. The actors w/ badges were hastily called. pic.twitter.com/2QtPDerbTQ — Glendale Arizona FOP Lodge 12 (@GlendaleFOP12) June 10, 2025

It’s heartbreaking that something so traumatizing would happen to three young children. We should all thank God — and law enforcement — that they are safe.

After the terror his loved ones experienced on that horrible night, perhaps Macklemore will develop a new appreciation for the country he lives in and the people who keep his family safe.

But sadly, it’s unlikely, because America has a wealthy elite class that is almost completely insulated from the consequences of the rhetoric they spew.

Macklemore really needs to wake up.

This is the reality that leftists like him preach.

