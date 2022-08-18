Share
Commentary

Woke Retailer Suffers Major Defeat as It Pushes Trans Gear on Youth, Chest Binders, Packing Underwear

 By Warner Todd Huston  August 18, 2022
Woke retail giant Target suffered a major decline in profits for its fiscal second quarter.

The company’s profits fell nearly 90 percent after it was forced to cut prices due to massive overstock, KSAT-TV reported. Target reported $183 million in second-quarter net income after earning $1.82 billion over the same period last year.

This comes after the retailer’s first-quarter profits plummeted 52 percent over last year.

Still, revenue did rise in the second quarter, along with both in-store (up 1.3 percent) and online (up 9 percent) sales.

After the announcement of the plunging profits, Target’s shares fell 4 percent — down $7.15 to $173.04 — on Wednesday.

Target was sent reeling in 2016 when it went all-in for the transgender agenda and announced a policy allowing men claiming to be women to use women’s dressing rooms and bathrooms.

The company defended its left-wing policy even as customers rose up in anger, Breitbart News reported at the time.

Even before that, Target retooled its stores to satisfy the LGBT lobby by eliminating gender-specific signage because it wasn’t “inclusive” enough, according to NBC News.

This year, with the boycott over its transgender policies only a few years in the past, Target doubled down and began selling clothing designed to help people “transition.”

The Post Millennial reported in May that Target was selling chest binders and packing underwear, “which [gives] the appearance of a phallus.”

The company also has an extensive line of “pride” clothing, including for children, to push the LGBT agenda.

For his part, director Robby Starbuck drew a straight line from Target’s decision to sell LGBT merchandise to its massive loss of profits.

President Joe Biden’s spiraling economy has brought about dark days for boardrooms across the nation, certainly. And Target may not necessarily be losing its shirt specifically because of its unpopular LGBT policies.

But those policies have led to boycotts and a lot of negative publicity for the retail giant. As it tries to dig itself out of this fiscal disaster, Target may be in danger of becoming the next corporation to go broke after going woke.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
