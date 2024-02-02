Woke School Administrators Incensed After Tampon Dispenser Lasts Only 22 Minutes in Boys' Bathroom

Brookfield High School officials are furious after a newly installed tampon dispenser was ripped out of the boys’ bathroom in the Connecticut high school within 22 minutes of its installation.

Yes, you read that right.

A tampon dispenser in the boys’ bathroom was vandalized.

The tampon dispenser in a boy’s bathroom in a Connecticut school was ripped down 20 minutes after being installed. The principal sent out an email describing the event as “the most egregious instance of vandalism” and promised “consequences” for the “list of suspects.”… pic.twitter.com/aAdkMtbui8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 1, 2024

According to Fox News, the dispenser was installed on Jan. 24 at 9:30 in the morning to comply with a new state law requiring schools to provide free menstrual products in “women’s restrooms, all-gender restrooms and at least one men’s restroom” in grades 3-12.

However, principal Marc Balanda reported that the dispenser was ripped out of the wall before 9:52 that morning.

In an email to the faculty, Balanda said he was “disgusted” by the act.

“I am aware that the law says ‘men’s bathroom,’ but the actions today that led to vandalism and destruction of property were the work of immature boys, not men,” he said, according to Fox News.

Balanda implored any students with concerns to “ask for more information” and “start a dialogue” rather than resort to destruction.

For a high school principal, the man seems to have little knowledge about the minds of teenage boys.

Brookfield Schools Superintendent John Barile also denounced the incident as “vandalism” and confirmed the student involved was disciplined, although he did not disclose specifics. Barile said the school is taking a “restorative” approach to the issue.

“Connecticut teenage boys … ripped out a tampon dispenser just 20 minutes after it was installed in their high school bathroom,” Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said on his political satire show “Gutfeld!” on Thursday.

“Which raises the question — why did it take so long?” he joked.

https://t.co/us9b2tc54X

Feb 1, 2024

Greg Gutfeld and guests discuss how high school boys ripped down a tampon dispenser in their bathroom put up by a state mandate on ‘Gutfeld!’ — Clayton Blanchard (@ClayBlanche1951) February 2, 2024

Mocking the principal’s description of the incident as the most “egregious instance of vandalism,” Gutfeld said, “No, it’s the most heroic.

“The fact is, they are boys, and the only thing that upsets a woke lemming more is someone who is resistant to their brainwashing.

“And adolescent boys are the least susceptible to woke (expletive), so it’s not immaturity, it’s common (expletive) sense.

“Also, saying that these boys are not men while pretending that girls are boys, I think you’ve lost all credibility on this topic,” Gutfeld said.

Gutfeld made a great point about the ridiculousness of the school expecting boys to act like men while not even willing to define what a man is.

This type of confused messaging does nothing to help adolescents struggling with their own growing pains.

While vandalism should not be condoned, any parent of a boy will tell you that teenage boys are uncomfortable around issues surrounding feminine hygiene or sexuality.

It’s a normal, biological reaction at that age.

Alex Harris, who serves on the advisory board for the LGBT-focused organization Ridgefield CT Pride, said the vandalism at Brookfield High probably stems more from ingrained misogynistic attitudes among teenage boys rather than an innate hostility toward transgender people, according to News Times.

“There is no reason for teen boys to fear period products … the people who require them or the use of such products anywhere,” Harris said.

Harris chose to leave out the most simple explanation: The reason boys don’t want a tampon dispenser in their bathroom is because children innately know there are differences between men and women, and the boys’ bathroom is meant to be a specifically male space.

There is a lot of discussion about women having to share spaces with biological men, and for safety considerations, that is definitely the more vital angle.

But the truth is that many boys don’t want to share private spaces with biological women either. It may be just as uncomfortable for some boys to have to deal with girls with menstrual issues in their space or even having to use the urinal with a woman in the room.

A state-mandated tampon dispenser placed inside the boys’ bathroom at Brookfield HS in CT was ripped down 20 minutes after it was installed. Same thing took place in IL in 2022 after a law was passed that mandates tampons for boys and girls bathrooms in schools with students… pic.twitter.com/K7RCrCahHw — Kory Yeshua (@KoryYeshua) February 1, 2024

Instead of letting the tiny minority of boys who think they are girls go to a teacher if they urgently need a tampon, Connecticut is using precious school funds to equip every school with dispensers that are not only unnecessary but uncomfortable for boys in their private spaces.

It’s just another example of a woke minority dictating nonsensical policy at the expense and discomfort of everyone else.

Gutfeld pointed out the ludicrousness of the situation perfectly when he ended his monologue with, “Mr. Principal, maybe you shouldn’t blame those boys for acting up — perhaps it was just their time of the month.”

