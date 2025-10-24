Woke Target Suffers Another Blow - Hundreds Laid Off, Hundreds More Open Jobs Cut - Comes on Heels of Ad Pushing Karl Marx on Women

Target just can’t get it right.

After disgusting clothing lines pushing transgender ideology on children resulted in a boycott in 2023, one would think that the company would keep their noses clean and operate apolitically. Yet, a recent development showed that Target can’t bring itself to do that, and it is now suffering layoffs.

Get woke, go broke.

In an exclusive from the New York Post, an employee of the news outlet found Target announcing to her — via social media platform Instagram — that customers could now buy “Das Kapital,” the notorious critique of capitalism by German philosopher Karl Marx.

“Capital – by Karl Marx (Paperback) New arrivals are here! Discover the latest must-haves at Target,” the caption below the ad announced. The employee had been interested in a scarf offered by Target and found herself looking through ads oriented towards women.

Other products in the line included makeup, a skirt, boots, and sandals.

No, this is not a story by the Babylon Bee.

Target actually decided their fall line for women should include a book that inspired communist regimes to murder over 100 million people in the 20th century and continues to oppress millions to this day.

Why not just jam Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” into the Christmas lineup, as well? It could be a great stocking stuffer.

Nobody asked for this.

Despite screeching leftists being inspired by Marx’s warped outlook, none of them are clamoring to get the latest edition of “Das Kapital.” They’ve probably never picked up a single writing by the German philisopher.

Most would probably avoid him like the plague seeing as how he is white, European, and male.

This strange product placement comes just as Fox Business reported that 1,000 corporate jobs will be cut and 800 open jobs will be axed at Target. The cuts account for 8 percent of the company’s global headquarters team.

The reductions come with the new CEO Michael Fiddelke preparing to take over in February, replacing Brian Cornell.

One need not be a market expert or a CEO to figure this out.

Just sell stuff and stop being politically engaged.

Target sells groceries, clothes, gadgets and more. Just sell the products and stop talking.

Conservatives were not enraged that Target was not espousing enough of a right-wing slant.

Outrage stems from weird, disgusting, and downright aberrant woke nonsense being pushed continuously.

