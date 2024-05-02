Share
Woke University Reaps What It Sowed: Expelled Student Was Initially Admitted Because of His Activism

 By Rachel M. Emmanuel  May 2, 2024 at 7:32am
When Jack Petocz was accepted to the prestigious Vanderbilt University in Tennessee on a merit scholarship based on his history as an LGBT  protest “organizer,” he probably thought that riling students up to miss classes and disrupt the lives of others would carry him through the rest of his scholastic life.

According to The Associated Press, Petocz’s admissions essay for Vanderbilt highlighted his activism in high school, leading student walkouts and demonstrations against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ policies in the Sunshine State, which the AP characterized as “anti-LGBTQ.”

“Vanderbilt seemed to love that,” Petocz said, the AP reported.

Unfortunately for Petocz, Vanderbilt was not so thrilled when he participated in student protests that involved setting up encampments on the university’s campus and staging a sit-in at the chancellor’s office. The actions were among campus disruptions nationwide over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, according to WZTV in Nashville.

The university expelled three students who occupied the chancellor’s office for several hours on March 26, the AP reported. One additional student received a suspension, while 22 other protesters were put on probation, according to AP.

Petocz, a 19-year-old freshman, was one of those expelled.

He is allowed to take classes while he appeals but has been evicted from his dorm, the AP reported.

Do college students who disrupt campus with protests deserve to be expelled?

Leave aside the irony — and ignorance — of a pro-LGBT activist taking the side of an Islamist fundamentalist terrorist group that doesn’t exactly coddle homosexuality. Social media users had a lot to say about a university that gives a student a scholarship for “activism,” then expels him when he uses his skills to essentially try to hold the university hostage to his demands.

“And colleges are surprised that aspiring professional activists they recruited (and hired) are disruptive. They invited the vampire across the threshold,” one tweet read.

“So they admitted him based on **unfactual** **morally superior** activism and not merit? I’m sure the student whose place he took is fine with the decision,” another X user wrote.

Another comment, although not directly related, demonstrated what universities are breeding when they pick students on their activism or sexual proclivity instead of their merit.

Grazie Pozo Christie, M.D, a practicing radiologist and host of a nationally syndicated radio show, wrote, “I just helped one of my nieces apply to medical school. Every application was filled with prompts asking for proof of leftist activist sympathy and action. If you couldn’t produce that, an exotic sexual proclivity was probably a good second best. No patient is safe in DEI medicine.”

There used to be a time when getting into a top university involved late nights of study and a commitment to knowledge. Now, all you need is a loudspeaker or a mismatched gender identity.

And universities are surprised when they’re dealing with unruly students who were recruited exactly because they’ve defied the rules elsewhere?

The workforce from these universities is soon going to consist of a bunch of ignorant, entitled brats who expect the world to cater to their demands.

Some employers, like Google and its pro-Palestinian protesters, have already seen it in action.

Others, though, might learn a lesson from Vanderbilt’s experience. Be careful what you ask for.

Rachel M. Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the director of content on a Republican congressional campaign and writes content for a popular conservative book franchise.
