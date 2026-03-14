Woke Woman Who Fed the Homeless for Years Recently Had Jaw Broken by Attacker With Metal Pipe in LA Homeless Park

A leftist woman trying to help the “unhoused” found out not all of these people are sensible and decent when she received a blow to the jaw with a metal pipe.

Eva Woods works in Los Angeles, California, for the MacArthur Project, a relief effort to help the homeless.

According to her GoFundMe, the organization provides “700 meals each week to the unhoused and housing insecure residents of MacArthur Park, Los Angeles, and over the past six years we’ve built incredibly powerful relationships within our communities.”

“We’re there three days a week — Sunday lunch, Monday lunch, and Thursday breakfast. We also host monthly events and supply drives, distributing hygiene kits, grocery items, tents, shelter supplies, medical supplies, and so much more.”

Woods reportedly saw to these responsibilities until she was attacked on Feb. 22. A woman she didn’t know slammed a pipe into her face, breaking her upper and lower jaw.

She required surgery — doctors had to wire her jaw shut for a month — and she will eventually need six dental implants for teeth she lost.

According to the New York Post, MacArthur sees a lot of police calls related to the homeless and mentally ill.

The attacker likely checked both boxes.

A quick scan through Woods’ profile on social media platform Instagram shows that she supports a number of leftist causes.

She posted a picture in 2019 with rapper Ice Cube and a caption reading, “All the ICE we need!!!” — an apparent reference to her stance on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva (@evadotwoods)

In December 2024, she asked her followers to send their favorite stickers and flyer makers that support Palestine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva (@evadotwoods)

She also posted typical Marxist jargon complaining about capitalism, including an image encouraging readers to “eat the rich.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva (@evadotwoods)

These are just a few examples, but Woods doesn’t hide her politics.

The left sees humanity as inherently good, only held back by the institutions that need perfecting.

Woods’ trajectory speaks to her adherence to that view. In the leftist worldview, the homeless are victims of the system, having fallen on hard times through no fault of their own.

One of these “good people” smashed her face to pieces.

There is nothing wrong with community outreach and lending a hand, but the foundations for doing so should not be secular.

The Christian church, which shows mercy while also rightly understanding fallen human nature, is the only effective instrument to deal with societal problems.

We can treat the symptoms — but what of the cause?

Only through the moral framework of the church does the personalization of one’s own mistakes manifest in a path to repentance. At that point, real change can occur for these people.

They need food and shelter, but they more deeply need spiritual guidance toward a better mode of living.

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