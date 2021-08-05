Path 27
Commentary

Wokeness Is Dangerous to Women: University Lets Trans Student Openly Threaten Women

Elizabeth Stauffer August 5, 2021 at 11:17am
When will the left stop pandering to the 1 percent of students who are trans at the expense of the 99 percent who aren’t?

The Post Millennial recently reported on an alarming essay titled “Trans* Endemics: Embodying Viral and Monstrous Threat in Times of Pandemic,” written by trans student Matt Thompson, a gender studies major in a master’s program at the London School of Economics.

In the piece, he explores the threat he believes he poses (as a transgender) to nontransgender women. He unabashedly threatens violence against women, especially those who view “transness as an endemic threat to feminism.”

Here’s an excerpt from Thompson’s prose:

“When I walk down the street, I see people who hate me and admire me; want  to kill me, and want to f*** me. They see a threat, and I see a weakness,” he writes. “I am both threat and threatened. I am the monster in your nightmares, I am the lamb for the slaughter, I am the butcher. Watch me take my knife to your throat. My body is a threat and my body is a disease.”

Its ending is even worse:

“We go unnoticed, right up until the moment they scream for mercy. Am I a threat to you? Do I send chills down your spine? Picture this, I hold a knife to your throat and spit my transness into your ear. Does that turn you on? Are you scared? I sure f***ing hope so.”

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

Hearing the words is even more chilling.

(The essay can be viewed in its entirety here.)

A snippet from the “about” section of Thompson’s LinkedIn profile tells us all we need to know about this individual. Not a single buzzword is missing:

“My research experience includes feminist theory and epistemology, queer theory, rural queerness, affect theory, polyamory/non-monogamy theory, Black feminism, trans* theory, queer temporality, whiteness studies, postcolonial studies, Marxism, anarchism, intersectionality, and oral history.”

To me, and possibly to you, Thompson’s essay sounds like the musings of a deranged, psychopathic freak. Don’t be surprised if he become a rock star of the woke.

He presented his paper at a session called “No Time, No TERFs, No Norms.”  The archived website description reads:

“What counts as trans? What can be ‘trans-ed’? These four papers test the limits of ‘transing’ as scholarly methodology and theory. From militarisation to vomit, from childhood to the monstrous viral, what can ‘transing’ do as academic practice? And what types of politics does it offer? Engaging with trans as a site of collective affinity, these student scholars take a stand for solidarity to say: No TERFs on our turf!”

For the uninitiated, “TERF” is an acronym for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist.” It denotes women who think the “women’s rights” movement is aimed at helping … women, not men who think they’re women.

Is the transgender movement victimizing women?

Feminist icon Susan B. Anthony and other legendary leaders of women’s rights would probably agree (as does “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling).

That was the population Thompson was directly threatening with his talk of a knife to the throat and a victim screaming for mercy, when he spoke of spitting “transness” into a woman’s ear and asking, “Does that turn you on? Are you scared?”

Cool, huh?

Not everyone was impressed with Thompon’s efforts.

The London School of Economics announced on Twitter that, “This presentation did not abide by the School’s Code of Practice on Free Speech and has been removed from the relevant student conference pages.”


“Sex Matters,” a women’s rights group based in the UK, called on LSE to commission an independent review and commit to “ensuring there is no a hostile environment for gender critical staff, faculty & students.”

In the letter above to the London School of Economics director, SM notes that it’s not just Thompson’s paper it finds problematic, but the entire “masters course on Sexuality, Gender and Globalisation.”

The group wanted to know “the steps the university will take to address its findings so as to ensure that female students and staff, and gender-critical students and staff do not encounter a hostile environment across LSE as a whole.”

The London School of Economics has gotten a little more than it bargained for when it posted its trite disclaimer. SM fully expects to see some meaningful action taken to address a situation that has completely untethered from reality.

With the full blessing of the woke, Matt Thompson and those like him have become all puffed up like prideful balloons and they really need to get over themselves.

We must treat transgenders with the respect due all human beings, of course. We needn’t, however, place them upon a pedestal — or ignore any who are an open threat.

Path 27
Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, Australian National Review, Independent Journal Review, Instapundit, MSN and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, Australian National Review, HotAir, Independent Journal Review, Instapundit, MSN and RealClearPolitics.
