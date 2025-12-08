Share
A screen displays the final result of Friday's FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw in Washington, D.C, which resulted in two countries with some of the strongest anti-gay laws ending up in a "pride match."
A screen displays the final result of Friday's FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw in Washington, D.C, which resulted in two countries with some of the strongest anti-gay laws ending up in a "pride match." (Mandel NGAN - pool / Getty Images)

Wokeness Fail: Random Draw Gives Worst Teams Imaginable for First-Ever World Cup LGBT 'Pride Match'

 By Michael Schwarz  December 8, 2025 at 3:27pm
Since reading C.S. Lewis’ “The Screwtape Letters,” I have suspected that both God and Satan have a sense of humor.

Moreover, the manifestations of those very different senses of humor seem obvious. When, for instance, an ironic development humbles the prideful, we may rest assured that the irony likely originated with God.

According to the LGBT-themed Outsports, organizers in Seattle plan to go forward with a “pride match” World Cup game on June 26, despite Friday’s random draw that placed Egypt and Iran in Group G and made them eligible for that game.

Sure enough, Saturday’s release of the full World Cup schedule showed Egypt vs. Iran in Seattle’s “pride match.”

You cannot make these things up — well, unless you have a divine sense of humor.

After all, both Egypt and Iran impose draconian punishments on those who violate their anti-gay laws.

To sweeten the irony, woke virtue-signaling itself will likely prevent organizers from changing the date of the “pride match.” The United States will face Australia in Seattle on June 19. But that game will mark the “Juneteenth” holiday.

Incredibly, Seattle’s Pride Match Advisory Committee still regards the Egypt-Iran match as an opportunity to promote unity.

“Soccer has a unique power to unite people across borders, cultures, and beliefs. We are honored to host a Pride Match and to celebrate Pride as part of a global football community. This match reflects our ongoing commitment to respect, dignity, and unity for all,” PMAC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Aaron Levine of KCPQ-TV in Seattle asked important questions that the PMAC appears to have overlooked.

“How do you promote a ‘Pride Match’ featuring two countries with stringent policies against those principles?” Levine asked. “Do you use it to try to educate those attending the match? What of the reaction from those [countries’] supporters — or the countries themselves?”

I have another question: Will those who presume to “educate” Egyptian and Iranian fans also double as riot control?

Users on the social media platform X marveled at both the irony of the random draw and the PMAC’s arrogance. They called it “glorious” and “the funniest/ironic/sad game to emerge from the World Cup group stage draw.”

Another user, less amused, called the World Cup’s predictable politicization “embarrassing” and “exhausting.”

“This isn’t a brave political stance,” the user wrote, “it’s empty, shallow, reactionary virtue-signaling by cynically using gay people as an identity politics wrapped baseball bat to [sow] division, which by extension makes gay people LESS safe in those countries if not everywhere.”

The United States, of course, has no such anti-gay laws. Nor do we want them. Instead, Christians invite everyone to find Jesus and repent of their sins as we repent of ours.

We will not, however, join you in your prideful celebrations of yourselves. In fact, we regard pride as the worst sin of all — far worse, in fact, than sexual immorality.

Thus, we cannot help but laugh at this most inconvenient pairing for Seattle’s “pride match.” After all, if Egypt vs. Iran in celebration of LGBT “pride” embarrasses you, as it should, then it might also humble you. And if it does that, then we may strongly suspect that the hilarious irony stemmed from a divine plan.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Conversation