Wokeness Fail: Random Draw Gives Worst Teams Imaginable for First-Ever World Cup LGBT 'Pride Match'

Since reading C.S. Lewis’ “The Screwtape Letters,” I have suspected that both God and Satan have a sense of humor.

Moreover, the manifestations of those very different senses of humor seem obvious. When, for instance, an ironic development humbles the prideful, we may rest assured that the irony likely originated with God.

According to the LGBT-themed Outsports, organizers in Seattle plan to go forward with a “pride match” World Cup game on June 26, despite Friday’s random draw that placed Egypt and Iran in Group G and made them eligible for that game.

Sure enough, Saturday’s release of the full World Cup schedule showed Egypt vs. Iran in Seattle’s “pride match.”

You cannot make these things up — well, unless you have a divine sense of humor.

After all, both Egypt and Iran impose draconian punishments on those who violate their anti-gay laws.

To sweeten the irony, woke virtue-signaling itself will likely prevent organizers from changing the date of the “pride match.” The United States will face Australia in Seattle on June 19. But that game will mark the “Juneteenth” holiday.

Incredibly, Seattle’s Pride Match Advisory Committee still regards the Egypt-Iran match as an opportunity to promote unity.

“Soccer has a unique power to unite people across borders, cultures, and beliefs. We are honored to host a Pride Match and to celebrate Pride as part of a global football community. This match reflects our ongoing commitment to respect, dignity, and unity for all,” PMAC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Aaron Levine of KCPQ-TV in Seattle asked important questions that the PMAC appears to have overlooked.

“How do you promote a ‘Pride Match’ featuring two countries with stringent policies against those principles?” Levine asked. “Do you use it to try to educate those attending the match? What of the reaction from those [countries’] supporters — or the countries themselves?”

I have another question: Will those who presume to “educate” Egyptian and Iranian fans also double as riot control?

Users on the social media platform X marveled at both the irony of the random draw and the PMAC’s arrogance. They called it “glorious” and “the funniest/ironic/sad game to emerge from the World Cup group stage draw.”

This will be glorious. A FIFA World Cup match in Seattle on June 26 has been designated as a “Pride Match”. The nations playing? Egypt vs Iran. 😂 pic.twitter.com/gvOJCtvT76 — Richard (@RedWallPleb) December 8, 2025

Quite comfortably the funniest/ironic/sad game to emerge from the World Cup group stage draw: Iran and Egypt to play Seattle’s World Cup LGBTQ Pride match. Both Egypt and Iran criminalize gay relationships. In Iran, capital punishment is still the maximum penalty under the law. pic.twitter.com/3vIoWVP8X0 — Ben Green (@BenGreenJeru) December 8, 2025

Another user, less amused, called the World Cup’s predictable politicization “embarrassing” and “exhausting.”

“This isn’t a brave political stance,” the user wrote, “it’s empty, shallow, reactionary virtue-signaling by cynically using gay people as an identity politics wrapped baseball bat to [sow] division, which by extension makes gay people LESS safe in those countries if not everywhere.”

The politicizing of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is as embarrassing as it is exhausting. And IMHO 100% deliberate.

Why you ask? *deep breath*

Egypt vs Iran is the pride match. Organizers say it was decided beforehand & it fell on this match by virtue of the draw. Be that as it may,… https://t.co/yO2xZEFiFD — Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood) December 8, 2025

The United States, of course, has no such anti-gay laws. Nor do we want them. Instead, Christians invite everyone to find Jesus and repent of their sins as we repent of ours.

We will not, however, join you in your prideful celebrations of yourselves. In fact, we regard pride as the worst sin of all — far worse, in fact, than sexual immorality.

Thus, we cannot help but laugh at this most inconvenient pairing for Seattle’s “pride match.” After all, if Egypt vs. Iran in celebration of LGBT “pride” embarrasses you, as it should, then it might also humble you. And if it does that, then we may strongly suspect that the hilarious irony stemmed from a divine plan.

