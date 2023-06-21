Wokeness Unhinged: Men's Magazine Pushes Insane New Name for Attraction to Women

Here I was, thinking I was at the top of the privilege ladder. I’m a cisgendered white conservative male with a wife and a child. We don’t get special months, because apparently the rest of the year belongs to us and our endless self-flagellation over our privileged identities.

Then, a tweet from Men’s Health — a staple of dentist’s waiting rooms for 37 years now and counting — informed me that I had a unique identity.

I, unbeknownst to me, am a “gynosexual.”

If you’re attracted to women or femininity, it might be the label for you. https://t.co/dIuhTQEVBq — Men’s Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) June 19, 2023

Where’s my flag, dang it?

While the article about “gynosexuality” dates from May, the piece began going viral on Twitter after Men’s Health pushed it over the weekend. And, while the term sounds like a woke neologism for male heterosexuality, it’s not quite that simple — because in woke clown world, nothing ever is.

“Gynosexuality refers to being sexually attracted to femininity, irrespective of one’s own gender identity or the gender identity of the femme-presenting person they are attracted to,” sex educator Lilith Foxx told Men’s Health.

“It’s a relatively new term in the lexicon of sexual orientation, created to offer a more inclusive language for people who don’t identify within the traditional gender binary,” she added.

Just in case you are an idiot — and, let’s face it, people questioning whether they’re a “gynosexual” probably aren’t the brightest color in the “pride” flag — the term derives from “gyn,” the Greek word for woman, and “sexual,” which, well, you know.

This doesn’t just describe traditional heterosexual masculinity, although one assumes that’s certainly the vast majority of “gynosexuals” as it is defined.

“For instance, if someone is non-binary and attracted to women, ‘gynosexual’ may be a better fit for them than ‘straight’ (which would typically be used by a man) or ‘lesbian’ (which would typically be used by a woman),” Men’s Health’s Suzannah Weiss wrote.

“‘Additionally, it can be used by individuals who may be attracted to femininity or femme-presenting expressions that have nothing to do with gender identity,’ Foxx adds. A gynosexual person can be attracted to feminine women, men, and/or non-binary people. Some gynosexual people are attracted to feminine people of all genders, while others are attracted just to feminine people of one gender, says Justin Lehmiller, Ph.D., a member of the Men’s Health Advisory Panel and Astroglide’s resident sex researcher.”

So yeah, we officially live in the worst era.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, considering the magazine isn’t called Nonbinary’s Health or Gynosexual’s Health, this didn’t go over well on social media:

Why are WOMEN writing Men’s Health? Save that trash writing for Cosmo. — TheBlakeElliott (@TheBlakeElliott) June 20, 2023

“It might be the label for you” 🥴 yes, because we need *more* labels, and I’ve been searching for mine! P.S. if you’re reading “Men’s Health” (for some God-forsaken reason), and you’re attracted to women, heterosexual will do just fine. 😂 — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) June 21, 2023

Delete your publication. — chewie (@YouKnowImChewie) June 20, 2023

I’m a man attracted to women I’m heterosexual If I was a woman attracted to women I’d be a lesbian Reject these weird new words We already have words that work fine 💪🏽 — Jay D. Cartere (@JayCartere) June 20, 2023

But if you don’t have a new word, you can’t have a new flag.

And I’m not joking here. There really is a gynosexual flag — just in case you needed to advertise your heterosexuality during “pride” month:

in case you don’t read the article, there’s a gynosexual pride flag: pic.twitter.com/cxSN0m1NNY — Gay Bill From Chicago (@ForrestGumpSaid) June 20, 2023

Expect to see this plastered on the side of Bud Light tallboys posthaste.

This is where we are now. Just a few years ago — heck, just a few minutes ago, before I read this article — I was just a man with the default sexual preference of our gender. That’s not a knock on the LGBT community, mind you: If it were the other way around, humanity wouldn’t be able to reproduce itself. This default state of nature was simply called heterosexuality. There were also homosexuality, bisexuality and asexuality. We had all bases covered.

But now, it turns out I could be a gynosexual — which is a woke neologism that exists for no other reason than to further redefine what a man and a woman are, because those definitions are no longer adequate for the wokeistas.

That said, it does quite undermine the case for mainstreaming “gynosexual” because of the supposed fluidity of the genders when it’s being published in an outlet called Men’s Health.

