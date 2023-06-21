Share
Commentary

Wokeness Unhinged: Men's Magazine Pushes Insane New Name for Attraction to Women

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 21, 2023 at 6:52am
Share

Here I was, thinking I was at the top of the privilege ladder. I’m a cisgendered white conservative male with a wife and a child. We don’t get special months, because apparently the rest of the year belongs to us and our endless self-flagellation over our privileged identities.

Then, a tweet from Men’s Health — a staple of dentist’s waiting rooms for 37 years now and counting — informed me that I had a unique identity.

I, unbeknownst to me, am a “gynosexual.”

Trending:
'The Five' Co-Host Reveals He Will No Longer Be on the Show: 'It's Tough Being the Odd Man Out'

Where’s my flag, dang it?

While the article about “gynosexuality” dates from May, the piece began going viral on Twitter after Men’s Health pushed it over the weekend. And, while the term sounds like a woke neologism for male heterosexuality, it’s not quite that simple — because in woke clown world, nothing ever is.

“Gynosexuality refers to being sexually attracted to femininity, irrespective of one’s own gender identity or the gender identity of the femme-presenting person they are attracted to,” sex educator Lilith Foxx told Men’s Health.

“It’s a relatively new term in the lexicon of sexual orientation, created to offer a more inclusive language for people who don’t identify within the traditional gender binary,” she added.

Are you sick of wokeness?

Just in case you are an idiot — and, let’s face it, people questioning whether they’re a “gynosexual” probably aren’t the brightest color in the “pride” flag — the term derives from “gyn,” the Greek word for woman, and “sexual,” which, well, you know.

This doesn’t just describe traditional heterosexual masculinity, although one assumes that’s certainly the vast majority of “gynosexuals” as it is defined.

“For instance, if someone is non-binary and attracted to women, ‘gynosexual’ may be a better fit for them than ‘straight’ (which would typically be used by a man) or ‘lesbian’ (which would typically be used by a woman),” Men’s Health’s Suzannah Weiss wrote.

“‘Additionally, it can be used by individuals who may be attracted to femininity or femme-presenting expressions that have nothing to do with gender identity,’ Foxx adds. A gynosexual person can be attracted to feminine women, men, and/or non-binary people. Some gynosexual people are attracted to feminine people of all genders, while others are attracted just to feminine people of one gender, says Justin Lehmiller, Ph.D., a member of the Men’s Health Advisory Panel and Astroglide’s resident sex researcher.”

So yeah, we officially live in the worst era.

Related:
Disney's Dirty Trick Noticed by Twitter Users - Could This Change the Film Industry Forever?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, considering the magazine isn’t called Nonbinary’s Health or Gynosexual’s Health, this didn’t go over well on social media:

But if you don’t have a new word, you can’t have a new flag.

And I’m not joking here. There really is a gynosexual flag — just in case you needed to advertise your heterosexuality during “pride” month:

Expect to see this plastered on the side of Bud Light tallboys posthaste.

This is where we are now. Just a few years ago — heck, just a few minutes ago, before I read this article — I was just a man with the default sexual preference of our gender. That’s not a knock on the LGBT community, mind you: If it were the other way around, humanity wouldn’t be able to reproduce itself. This default state of nature was simply called heterosexuality. There were also homosexuality, bisexuality and asexuality. We had all bases covered.

But now, it turns out I could be a gynosexual — which is a woke neologism that exists for no other reason than to further redefine what a man and a woman are, because those definitions are no longer adequate for the wokeistas.

That said, it does quite undermine the case for mainstreaming “gynosexual” because of the supposed fluidity of the genders when it’s being published in an outlet called Men’s Health.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




'Today Is Gonna Be All About Me': Graduate Violently Wrestles Microphone from Faculty, Screams Message to Stunned Crowd
Disney's Dirty Trick Noticed by Twitter Users - Could This Change the Film Industry Forever?
Planned Parenthood: Abortions Down, But Unborn-Murdering Giant Has Disturbing New Cash Cow
ABC Hack Brags About Looking Into Hunter-Burisma Deal, Then Says 'No Evidence' of Biden Family Corruption
Media Finds Way to Tie Titanic Sub Disaster to Illegal Immigration, Because of Course They Did
See more...

Conversation