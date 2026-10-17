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Barbie dolls by Mattel are offered for sale at a big box store on April 23, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois.
Barbie dolls by Mattel are offered for sale at a big box store on April 23, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Woke's Not Dead: Supposed Nazi Imagery in New Barbie Product Drives Wokesters Up the Wall, But Is It Real?

 By Jack Davis  October 17, 2026 at 4:30am
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See arm, think Nazi.

Such is the apparent thought process behind a new outrage generator that claims Nazi salutes are lurking in the packaging of a Barbie doll.

The fuss began brewing on TikTok, where a poster named Ana Elizabeth reacted poorly to a gymnast Barbie sold at her local CVS.

The doll itself was not cited for a breach of decorum as much as the background in the packaging, as noted by the New York Post.

In what appear to be the stands, multiple spectators raise only one arm in what the poster considers to be a Nazi salute. Closer inspection reveals some figures with two upraised arms.

In case anyone did not get the message, music that was used as a Nazi theme plays during the TikTok video.

“She better win the Olympics, cause her coach will be heil-y disappointed,” the poster wrote in a caption to the video.

The post caused outrage, with one person writing, “Literally what else could that be? That’s crazy,” while another wrote, “ooop….. so we’re 100% boycotting Mattel.”

The New York Post noted that others thought the shrillness was a tad overdone.

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Do you think concerns about Nazi imagery on the Barbie doll packaging are valid?

“Barbie doesn’t even have an elbow, so how are the crowd Barbies supposed to bend their arms,” the poster wrote.

“And many have both arms up. You loons see a boogie man everywhere, legit looking and making up something to get angry about,” the user wrote.

As it reported on the breathless development in woke outrage, The Mirror noticed that one poster who did not buy the panic wrote, “You can clearly see figures in the crowd with both arms up and left arms up, neither of which are linked to Nazis.”

Mattel has so far allowed the outrage to continue without issuing a comment.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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