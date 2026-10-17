See arm, think Nazi.

Such is the apparent thought process behind a new outrage generator that claims Nazi salutes are lurking in the packaging of a Barbie doll.

The fuss began brewing on TikTok, where a poster named Ana Elizabeth reacted poorly to a gymnast Barbie sold at her local CVS.

The doll itself was not cited for a breach of decorum as much as the background in the packaging, as noted by the New York Post.

‘A shopper was shocked and appalled after allegedly spotting “Nazi symbolism” in a Barbie doll package at CVS.’ – NY Post https://t.co/FryQPjAbnj — The Daily Sneed™ (@Tr00peRR) October 10, 2026

In what appear to be the stands, multiple spectators raise only one arm in what the poster considers to be a Nazi salute. Closer inspection reveals some figures with two upraised arms.

In case anyone did not get the message, music that was used as a Nazi theme plays during the TikTok video.

“She better win the Olympics, cause her coach will be heil-y disappointed,” the poster wrote in a caption to the video.

This weeks pointless outrage. NAZI Barbie packaging. TikToker Ana Elizabeth decided these people on the Barbie packaging at CVS are doing a NAZI salute, and tons of people agree with her viral post. To me it just looks like a cheering crowd, but to these people its a 1936 Nuremberg rally. — KenFarmer ⒶⓋ (@KenFarmer) October 13, 2026

The post caused outrage, with one person writing, “Literally what else could that be? That’s crazy,” while another wrote, “ooop….. so we’re 100% boycotting Mattel.”

The New York Post noted that others thought the shrillness was a tad overdone.

Do you think concerns about Nazi imagery on the Barbie doll packaging are valid? Yes, it's a serious issue No, it's overblown Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's a serious issue 8% (3 votes) No, it's overblown 93% (37 votes)

“Barbie doesn’t even have an elbow, so how are the crowd Barbies supposed to bend their arms,” the poster wrote.

“And many have both arms up. You loons see a boogie man everywhere, legit looking and making up something to get angry about,” the user wrote.

No, Mattel isn’t selling Barbie dolls at CVS in Nazi packaging. A shopper made the claim this week after she saw packaging for a gymnastics Barbie that had small silhouettes of people in the background with their arms up in a crowd. She alleged they were doing the Nazi salute and posted a TikTok about it. Barbie doesn’t have elbows so she can’t bend her arms. When the figures are rotated to look like they’re cheering, the arms stay straight. The silhouettes in the background are meant to represent Barbie-type figures in the stands. I have no idea what Mattel’s politics are and I don’t care. People are now inventing controversy where it isn’t because they’ve been trained by the media to look for it. If the shopper sees Nazis where they aren’t, that says something about her, not Barbie. Mattel has not publicly responded as of Saturday. The doll is from their You Can Do Anything line and the packaging is standard crowd art. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 10, 2026

As it reported on the breathless development in woke outrage, The Mirror noticed that one poster who did not buy the panic wrote, “You can clearly see figures in the crowd with both arms up and left arms up, neither of which are linked to Nazis.”

Mattel has so far allowed the outrage to continue without issuing a comment.

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