House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lashed out at CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday, accusing the longtime network host of being in the tank for President Donald Trump.

The California Democrat, who has dangled the thought of a coronavirus relief bill over the heads of voters now for months, was perturbed when she walked into a line of serious questioning from CNN.

The network, which is actually not in the tank for Trump — and fact, far from it — was oddly enough somewhat of a lion’s den for Pelosi on Tuesday.

Blitzer asked Pelosi why she could not accept a compromise on last week’s very generous $1.8 trillion stimulus offer from the White House following stalled talks with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin last week.

That offer, by the way, is reportedly so unpopular among Senate Republicans, that it’s passage is not a sure thing, even if Pelosi and Democrats do go along, CNN reported.

But Pelosi, who lives lavishly in San Francisco, and enjoys salon hair treatments and expensive ice cream while those in her district go without, was not pleased with the compromise, and not happy to be challenged by CNN’s Blitzer Tuesday.

In fact, she lashed out after she was asked about refusing to accept the latest stimulus offer from the president’s team.

Things got contentious at the end of the interview between Speaker Pelosi and Wolf Blitzer 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/vZWp08evB0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 13, 2020

“I hope you’ll ask the same question of the Republicans on why they don’t want to meet the needs of the American people,” Pelosi fired back.

Pelosi then talked over Blitzer as the pair sparred, with the CNN anchor attempting to calm the 80-year-old, and attempting to end the interview.

Blitzer reminded Pelosi that Americans are struggling, she cut him off.

“But let me say to those people because all of my colleagues, we represent these people … and their needs are not addressed in the president’s proposal,” she said. “So when you say to me, ‘Why don’t you accept theirs?’ Why don’t they accept ours?”

Pelosi, unhinged, then launched one of the most imbalanced attacks of the week when she asserted that CNN is a pro-Trump network.

“What I say to you is I don’t know why you’re always an apologist — and many of your colleagues — apologists for the Republican position,” she said.

Blitzer reminded Pelosi of the old adage, “don’t let perfect be the enemy of the good.”

He also reminded her, ”It’s not about me, it’s about millions of Americans who can’t put food on the table, who can’t pay the rent, and who are having trouble getting by.”

Pelosi then turned the end of the interview into a string of condescending, sniping comments that amounted to an attack on both Blitzer’s knowledge and his sincerity: “Thank you for your sensitivity to our constituents’ needs,” she said.

Pelosi and Democrats, for the record, are apparently uninterested in a stimulus bill of anything below $2.2 trillion, while Republicans have made it clear they consider anything in excess of $1 trillion to be too costly.

We know by the math which side has been more willing to compromise, and apparently so does Blitzer. And it’s not the Democrats under Pelosi’s leadership.

You’d normally hate to give credit to Blitzer, or to anyone at his liberal network, but in this case, he actually engaged in journalism.

Then again, the presidential election is nearing, and CNN needs to be able to claim at some point down the road that the network was little more than a mouthpiece for Democrats.

As for Pelosi, though, the most powerful woman in Washington has now dragged out coronavirus relief for so long in hopes that she can pass unrelated pork in the stimulus bill, that even CNN has apparently had enough of it.

