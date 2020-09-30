Ever since it became evident that President Donald Trump was considering Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the current Supreme Court vacancy, liberals have ruthlessly attacked a Catholic group that Barrett reportedly used to belong to called People of Praise.

One former member of the group told Reuters that People of Praise is a “cult” where women are expected to obey men completely and where independent thinkers are “humiliated, interrogated, shamed and shunned.”

Coral Anika Theill has been treated as a brave whistleblower by the left and the establishment media, with her quotes appearing in Reuters, Politico, The Washington Post and Newsweek.

These outlets no doubt hope to link Barrett to some sort of Christian extremism as part of their efforts to assault her reputation in much the same way Democrats launched an all-out attack on then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

As it turns out, however, the People of Praise whistleblower appears to be nothing more than a partisan hack with a history of making some far-fetched claims.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, Theill has made charged accusations against her own attorneys, state officers, physicians, her therapist and even members of her own family.

Theill’s reported attacks against her family are especially noteworthy.

In her memoir, “she describes an unhappy home life with a domineering and sexually needy husband whom she accuses of regular physical and psychological abuse. She also accuses her children of complicity in her ex-husband’s alleged predations,” according to the Free Beacon. “By Theill’s telling, her husband asked their older children to surveil her and report on supposed infractions, giving them ‘more and more authority over my life.’

“Her twin daughters are a special target of resentment. She castigates her daughters for severing their relationship with her, writing that they chose to ‘support predators and dismiss victims.’ A review of the memoir and social media indicates Theill is estranged from all eight of her children.”

In the memoir, she also accused her own mother of being a religious extremist who “was a cross between the Mommy Dearest and Carrie movie” and who used to throw Bibles at her while she slept, the Free Beacon reported.

Theill has also made a series of eye-opening legal claims.

“Theill claims her own attorneys conspired against her when she sued [Vaughn Martin Warner, her now ex-husband] for divorce in 1995. She accuses successive lawyers of berating her and engaging in predatory billing practices, and she laments that she was ‘ridiculed and tormented in court’ by counsel for both sides and the presiding judge. Warner was ultimately awarded custody of their children,” according to the Free Beacon.

“Citing those experiences, Theill filed a lawsuit in 2017 in federal court that accused numerous state officers, private attorneys, and physicians of discrimination and misconduct. She acted as her own attorney and sought $15 million in damages. The case was dismissed in January 2018.”

Years earlier, she had reportedly filed another lawsuit, only to have it dismissed.

“She likewise sued her former therapist, Dr. Charles Kuttner, for professional negligence in August 2004, seeking $530,000. The case was dismissed in February 2005, though the Free Beacon was unable to obtain underlying court documents before press time,” the Free Beacon reported.

Moreover, Theill has levied accusations of extremism against evangelical Christians.

In 2018, Theill shared an article on Facebook titled “It’s Time to Start Calling Evangelicals What They Are: The American Taliban.”

She has also castigated the Catholic Church as a whole, claiming the church burned millions of women as witches during the Middle Ages, according to the Free Beacon.

That’s not all.

“In three September Facebook posts, she styled evangelical Christians ‘the American Taliban,’ compared Judge Barrett to a witch doctor, and mocked a Trump supporter who died of the coronavirus, calling him a ‘#covidiot.’ She also attacked the president himself, comparing him and his supporters to the Nazi regime and Jim Jones’s Peoples Temple cult,” the Free Beacon reported.

Clearly, many of Theill’s claims are patently absurd.

Perhaps if she had only made a few accusations, Theill might be somewhat of a believable witness.

However, when considering her many examples of her anti-Christian bigotry, as well as the strange accusations against seemingly everyone she has come across in her personal life, it is hard to take her seriously.

This further proves that the Democrats have nothing on Barrett.

By pushing Theill’s views forward as if they were undeniably authentic accounts, mainstream outlets are doing nothing short of scraping the bottom of the barrel.

