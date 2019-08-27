Woman Accuses Husband of Cheating on Her with Ilhan Omar in Explosive Divorce Document

The wife of a Washington, D.C.-area political consultant says in a divorce filing that her husband is having an affair with Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

The bombshell claim, reported by the New York Post, was made in divorce papers filed Tuesday in D.C. Superior Court by Dr. Beth Jordan Mynett.

In the divorce filing, she claims her husband, Tim Mynett, acknowledged the affair in April and made a “shocking declaration of love” for Omar before leaving his wife.

“The parties physically separated on or about April 7, 2019, when Defendant told Plaintiff that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar,” court documents say.

Beth Mynett, a physician, reportedly told her husband, who she has been married to since 2012, that she still wanted to work things out. But he wasn’t having it.

Tim Mynett is a political consultant who has previously worked for other progressive Democrats in addition to Omar, the Post reported.

“The 37-year-old congresswoman and mom of three paid Tim Mynett and his E. Street Group approximately $230,000 through her campaign since 2018 for fundraising consulting, digital communications, internet advertising and travel expenses,” the outlet said.

Caught in the middle of it all is the Mynetts’ 13-year-old son, of whom Beth Mynett is seeking primary physical custody. She believes Tim Mynett’s relationship with Omar could have an adverse effect on their son.

“Defendant’s more recent travel and long work hours now appear to be more related to his affair with Rep. Omar than with his actual work commitments,” according to court papers.

“Days prior to Defendant’s devastating and shocking declaration of love for Rep. Omar and admission of their affair, he and Rep. Omar took the parties’ son to dinner in order to formally meet for the first time at the family’s favorite neighborhood restaurant while Plaintiff was out of town,” the papers add.

“Rep. Omar gave the parties’ son a gift and the Defendant later brought her back inside the family’s home.”

That’s not all.

Beth Mynett believes Tim “put his son in harm’s way” by letting him be seen in public with Omar, “who at that time garnered a plethora of media attention along with death threats.”

In addition to primary custody of their son, Beth Mynett is “seeking full control of the couple’s DC home, child support and legal fees,” the Post reported, citing the divorce filing.

The news comes more than a month after a July report claimed Omar and her own husband had split up.

“Omar has now dumped her current husband Ahmed Hirsi — who she first married in a religious ceremony in 2002 and divorced in 2008 — and moved into a penthouse apartment in one of Minneapolis’s trendiest neighborhoods,” the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

