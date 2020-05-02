Woman Accuses Joe Biden of Sexually Harassing Her When She Was 14 in 2008

A new allegation against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is making waves after a crime news website carried a woman’s claim that Biden acted inappropriately toward her when she was 14.

The allegation is outlined by the website Law&Crime, which sought to buttress the story by citing an April Facebook post about the incident from accuser Eva Murry. That post has since been deleted.

Biden has been battling an allegation from former aide Tara Reade, who has accused the former vice president of sexually assaulting her in 1993 while Biden as a U.S. senator representing Delaware. Reade worked for Biden from 1992 to 1993, and has said Biden kissed, groped and digitally penetrated her during an unwanted sexual advance.

Law&Crime reported it interviewed several friends of Murry who said she made comments years ago supporting her story.

“Four of Murry’s friends say that they were told about the incident. One said she was told about it around the time it happened. Two more said they were told about it in 2010. Three of those friends agreed to speak on the record,” according to the outlet.

Murry told Law&Crime that Biden spoke in an inappropriate fashion to her in 2008 while they were both attending the First State Gridiron Dinner & Show.

Murry said she is the niece of former Republican Delaware Senate candidate Christine O’Donnell. Murry, now 26, said she was 14 at the time.

“I remember walking into the lobby and being in awe of all the people in such fancy clothes,” Murry told Law&Crime. “Our two parties of people gravitated towards each other and everyone started saying their hellos.

“When it was Biden and my aunt’s turn to say hello he quickly turned to me and asked how old I was. I replied with my age and he replied with the comment ‘Fourteen? You’re very well endowed for 14!’ I was confused but it was definitely weird, he looked me up and down and hovered his eyes on my chest so I had some clue [about] the notion of his comment but didn’t fully understand at the time. We quickly separated from his area after the encounter.”

Murry said during her interview that when she went to future events where she knew Biden would be in attendance, she was anxious and unhappy about going.

“I feel his comments were verbal sexual harassment,” Murry told Law&Crime.

“I think I was too naive to realize exactly what it meant at the time but I vividly remember the uncomfortable feeling I had in the pit of my stomach during the whole encounter. It wasn’t Biden’s words alone that made me so uncomfortable, it was the look, the tone, the whole general vibe was off,” she said.

Murry made a since-deleted Facebook post about the incident in early April after Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont dropped out of the presidential contest. (An archived version of the post can be seen here.)

“Back then I didn’t know the meaning of this,” she wrote. “[F]or those of you that still don’t [know], it means Biden was telling me I had very large breasts for a 14-year-old. I learned shortly after what he meant and felt uncomfortable every time I met him afterwards.”

She said she made the post because “it got overwhelming repeating myself on everyone’s post.”

“So I made a master thread with the intentions of informing my friends and family who I care very much about, just what kind of man Biden is.”

Murry said her reasons for telling her story are not politically motivated.

“No man or woman should get away with acting that way and that is what this boils down to,” she told Law&Crime.

Law&Crime said it conducted verification Murry’s identity by seeing her driver’s license.

It also said it verified the identity of Victoria Anstey, a friend who says Murry told her about the alleged incident around the time it happened. A Facebook post from an account with that name referred to the Law&Crime story.

“For anyone who knows me they know I’m a Democrat. I don’t hid that at all. I’m not starting an argument I’m here to share an article and to advise to not to vote blindly for any party. Voting solely based of your candidate being blue or red is no way to vote. I don’t like Trump. But before you vote for Biden please read this article and demand proper representation for the Democratic Party. One you can be proud of,” the post said.

Anstey said she was told about the incident in 2008.

“I remember being so shocked. I didn’t know who Biden was or anything. Just [that] she said he was an ‘older man’ was enough for me to not like the situation,” she told Law&Crime.

“She told me he looked at her chest and she was well endowed,” Anstey said. “She looked very uncomfortable. I asked how old he was. She said like an older man. I said like old like a teacher or elderly and she said old like a teacher. I remember myself getting mad.”

Murry’s aunt, meanwhile, told Fox News she could confirm her niece’s story.

“I was right there when it happened. It wasn’t just … what he said, it was the way he eyed her up and down when he said it. It was beyond creepy and utterly inappropriate,” O’Donnell said. “She actually stopped coming to as many campaign events with me because just knowing he might be there made her feel uncomfortable.”

Murry older sister, Jenna Murry, said she heard about the alleged incident around the time Eva said it happened.

“I remember my mom mentioning at some point soon after that that Eva had met Biden and he’d made a weird comment,” Murry told Law&Crime. “The next time I was home from [The College of New Jersey] Eva told me about the comment in detail from her perspective, specifically that he looked her up and down and stared right at her chest and made her feel really uncomfortable. I remember being really p—-d off on her behalf and thinking that she was probably more upset than she was letting on and trying to be light hearted by that point, but seemed shook. I told basically all my friends about it at the time.”

Another friend of Eva Murry, Katielynn Weaver, said she heard about the allegation in 2010.

“The year was 2010 because I was 17 and just graduated and got my first car and that’s what we would take back and forth trips to Delaware,” she told Law&Crime. “The incident happened before I met Eva but she told me about it prior to our first time arriving in Delaware.”

Aileen Callaghan, another friend, also said she heard about the accusation around 2010.

“She mentioned that he was at an event she was with with her aunt and that he was a creep and was looking at her chest the whole time,” Callaghan told Law&Crime.

“I remember she said that Biden was a pervy old man, and was like laughing but looking down when she told us,” Callaghan continued. “When she got to the details, she was clearly p—-d that it had happened, and clearly hadn’t known how to do anything about it.”

