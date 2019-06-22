Woman Accusing Trump of Rape Refuses To Bring Charges Because of Migrant Women

Columnist E. Jean Carroll said that she will not bring rape or sexual assault charges against President Donald Trump, saying it would be “disrespectful” to “women who are down on the border,” in an interview with MSNBC on Friday.

When MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell asked if she would bring charges against the president, Carroll replied, “No.”

“I would find it disrespectful to the women who are down on the border who are being raped around the clock down there without any protection,” she said.

.@Lawrence: “Would you consider bringing a rape charge against Donald Trump?” E. Jean Carroll, who has accused the president of sexual assault: “No.” pic.twitter.com/LVqdigtVDt — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 22, 2019

“As you know, the women have very little protection there. It would just be disrespectful,” Carroll said.

The 75-year-old columnist was highlighting the dark truth that many migrant women face the threat of being raped while venturing to the United States southern border.

“For the women down there and, actually, around the world, you know, in every culture this is going on no matter how high in society or low in society. It just seems disrespectful that I would bring … It just doesn’t make sense to me,” Carroll added.

On Friday, Carroll released a featured story for New York Magazine, in which she accuses the president of raping her 23 years ago.

Carroll claims the incident took place in an upscale Manhattan department store, the Bergdorf Goodman. She said that after a flirtatious encounter with Trump, the two of them ended up in a dressing room where she was pinned down and raped, Carroll wrote.

Shortly after the article was released, the White House issued a statement slamming the report.

“This is a completely false and unrealistic story surfacing 25 years after allegedly taking place and was created simply to make the President look bad,” read the statement.

Additionally, Trump responded to the accusation, saying that he “never met this person in my life.”

“She is trying to sell a new book — that should indicate her motivation. It should be sold in the fiction section,” the president said.

Trump said the accusations were reminiscent of those levied against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings.

“It’s just as bad for people to believe it, particularly when there is zero evidence. Worse still for a dying publication to try to prop itself up by peddling fake news — it’s an epidemic,” Trump said.

