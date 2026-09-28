Woman With African Name Screams 'You're the Inferior Race,' Bites Literal Chunk Out of Passerby's Face in Deep Blue Seattle

A stranger on a Seattle sidewalk allegedly yelled “You’re the inferior race,” spit on a woman she did not know, pulled her down, and bit a one-inch circle of skin out of her forehead.

King County prosecutors charged Kamilia Chadli, 36, with second-degree assault in the Sept. 18 attack downtown. The victim is Diana Gonzalez, also 36. Police booked Chadli on suspicion of a hate crime, though prosecutors have not added that count yet. They say they still might if the evidence meets the state’s higher bar.

Gonzalez was walking to a 7-Eleven near Third and Cherry on a short break from work when Chadli threw a food wrapper at her. Gonzalez promptly asked why. The charging papers then allege Chadli answered with the “inferior race” line, a homophobic slur, and spit. Chadli then proceeded to bite Gonzalez, per the papers.

Gonzalez had never seen her attacker before.

“This was a totally random attack,” she told KOMO News.

Officers found blood on the sidewalk and a piece of her flesh in a storm drain. A worker pulled the women apart and followed Chadli toward the King County Courthouse, where a marshal stopped her. Gonzalez identified her through the glass: “That’s her, 100%.”

Harborview Medical Center treated the wound — Gonzalez needed a skin graft. Prosecutors say the scar is permanent.

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Bail for Chadli is set at $150,000.

🚨WHAT ON EARTH?!!!! A woman in Seattle just got a CHUNK OF HER FACE BITTEN OFF by a CRAZED HOMELESS WOMAN in broad daylight… …and police are REFUSING to release the race or mugshot of the attacker EVEN THOUGH the attacker yelled “racial slurs” during the attack!!!! Prosecutors say the “Kamilia Chadli” dragged Diana to the ground, leaned in, and bit a full circle of skin, about ONE INCH across, out of her forehead!! Diana tried to pull out her phone to call 911, but she couldn’t, there was too much BL00D on the screen. They found the piece of her face in a STORM GRATE!!!! “It looks like a zombie bite, like in a movie,” Diana said. “This is my face.” The suspect’s name is “Kamilia Chadli” a 36 year old woman with a HISTORY OF POLICE RUN-INS… but oddly enough, Seattle PD is REFUSING to release the race or mugshot of this racially-fueled attack. …I wonder why they would possibly do that? — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) September 26, 2026

Chadli is a Maghrebi surname common in Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia. Court papers released so far do not list her immigration status. Gonzalez noted they look somewhat alike through similar complexion, curly hair and said Chadli did not care. “Do you think I’m white? Do you think I’m Black?” Gonzalez recalled asking. The answer, she said, was that Chadli did not care.

What the file does show is Seattle’s usual overlay. Gonzalez learned from a police report that Chadli was homeless. KOMO News and follow-up reporting said court papers put her in a shelter across the street, and prior police contacts described mental health and substance problems.

This is the blue-city bargain. Random violence on a weekday afternoon, a victim who needed surgery to close her face, and a charging decision that starts with felony assault while the hate-crime label sits in committee. The left’s reflex is to turn the person who bites a stranger into a client of the system, unhoused, unwell, unsheltered.

They then turn the person with a hole in her forehead into a lesson about root causes.

Root causes do not reconstruct a forehead. People who attack passers-by in broad daylight should not be cycling through the same three blocks of Third Avenue. If Chadli is ill, the street is not a clinic. If she is a repeat contact, the prior reports were a warning. If she is neither, the random attack is still the policy outcome: a city that will not keep dangerous people off the sidewalk until after someone’s flesh is in the sewer grate.

Gonzalez asked that the charge not be watered down and that any plea still mean a long sentence and help behind a door that locks. That is the least a functioning jurisdiction owes her. Seattle’s record is the opposite instinct, manage the offender, narrate the city as compassionate.

This is how the left governs. They allow criminals to get away with everything. Kamilia Chadli ran up on a woman in Seattle and bit a hole in her face in the street. The cops know who she is and they still won’t drop the mugshot. That’s Seattle. Hide the animal. Blame nobody. Let her walk. — Emanuel Quiñones (@EQuinones6310) September 28, 2026

Chadli is accused, not convicted. The hate-crime add-on may or may not land. None of that changes the geography; this happened in downtown Seattle in the afternoon, a block from civic buildings, in a city that has spent a decade explaining why order — in the form of cleaning up the streets from crime and the mentally ill — is optional.

Order was not optional for Gonzales. She was minding her business going to a 7-Eleven. Sadly, this is what you get when the people who run the place fear being called cruel more than they fear a woman losing part of her face.

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