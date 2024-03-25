A 59-year-old woman was in critical condition after being stabbed in Houston on Saturday — and the suspects are only 12 and 7 years old.

According to KRIV-TV in Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said an aggravated assault charge was filed against the 12-year-old boy, who was not identified due to his age.

The 7-year-old was not culpable by law, the station reported.

KTRK TV reported that the woman, who has not been identified, has a “complicated” relationship with her neighbors, who described her as having a “fragile” fragile mental state.

The complex dynamics reached a boiling point on Saturday.

The KTRK report is below:

According to KHOU-TV in Houston, surveillance footage from a neighbor’s home showed the woman in her driveway in a confrontation with the boys, who were on bikes.

Captured in the footage was the boys departing when a neighbor ordered them away, according to KTRK.

Is violence on the rise in America? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (18 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

They returned about 10 minutes later wearing blue and black gloves.

Both left their bikes at the foot of the driveway and walked toward the garage. The older boy then took something from his trousers and charged into the garage. Seconds later both boys ran back to their bicycles and fled.

However, they were found shortly after the incident.

The children, ages 7 and 12, have been located. The female has been taken by Lifeflight to another hospital. https://t.co/jznFbiEYhL — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 23, 2024

According to KTRK, Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigator Sergio Torres said the woman was found by her brother.

“Her brother came and checked up on her. He checks on her daily. At that point, he just came at the right time. He opened the door and saw that she was stabbed,” Torres said, according to KTRK.

She was taken to a hospital via Life Flight, where she underwent surgery. A nephew said she was in critical condition as of Sunday morning, KTRK reported.

The parents of the boys have not been charged, according to KTRK, though Texas’ Child Protective Services have been notified.

The station reported that, under Texas law, the minimum age for legal culpability for a crime is 10 years old.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.